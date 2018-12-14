JDT star Aaron dreams of FIFA Club World Cup against brother Saul of Atletico Madrid

New signing Aaron Niguez spoke with his new club in an exclusive interview to help fans get to know the new Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club player.

He was first asked about his feeling as he is set to play with one of the most successful teams in the Malaysian Super League. He responded by saying he’s happy and excited to win more trophies.

Niguez was then asked about his decision to come to JDT after already gaining experience in other leagues like the Spanish La Liga. He claimed that he learned about the club as Natxo and Kiko Insa were already with the team. He tried and follow the progress and realised that JDT had great visions as seen by their infrastructure and facilities.

The interview would go on and he was asked about his brother Saul Niguez who plays for Atletico Madrid. Aaron was asked about his brother’s opinion regarding his move to Malaysian football. He claimed Saul was happy for this opportunity and Aaron went on to claim that he wants to help JDT win the AFC Champions League – while Saul hopes to win the UEFA Champions League. If they both do it, it would open up the chance for them to meet at the FIFA Club World Cup and that would be a dream.

Lastly, he was asked about his main target for the team is and that is to win the AFC Champions League – with JDT reaching the group stages of the competition for the first time.

He would also hope to win all available trophies open for JDT for the year.

Photo courtesy of Johor Southern Tigers