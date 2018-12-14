Malaysia Super League (MSL) champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are set to conduct talks with Italian Serie A giants Juventus over a potential collaboration between the two clubs.

JDT owner Tunku Ismail Idris, the Crown Prince of Johor, is to travel to Italy in February next year where he is expected to meet members of the Agnelli family who owns the Turin-based club.

The talks for a potential collaboration between the Malaysia club and Italian champions comes to fruition as a result of the Johor Crown Prince’s friendship with super agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes, the Portuguese agent, is one of the most influential personalities in world football, has a clientele that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, David de Gea, Diego Costa and James Rodriguez.

The news was revealed by Tunku Ismail Idris himself on his Twitter account.

Following a telephone conversation I had with my good friend Jorge Mendes, I am set for a visit to Italy in February to meet Juventus FC owners, the Agnelli Family, to speak on a potential Johor Darul Ta’zim FC collaboration with the Italian giants, Juventus. pic.twitter.com/xa8llrGk26 — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) December 13, 2018

The Southern Tigers have over the years developed multiple strategic partnerships and collaborations with overseas clubs including German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, J League club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and La Liga outfit Valencia CF.