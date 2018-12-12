Singapore defender Shakir Hamzah has finally inked a contract with Malaysian Super League giants Kedah FA on Wednesday, December 12.

The versatile defender who can play at centre-back or left-back joined head coach Aidil Sharin in making the move to the Canaries after a successful season with the Bishan-based side.

Shakir, 26, is Aidil’s second foreign import signing after Iraqi playmaker Anmar Almubaraki put pen to paper to move from Thai club Army United.

The Singapore defender is no stranger to the Malaysian domestic game having turned out for LionsXII from 2012 to 2015. He won the league title in 2013 under V. Sundramoorthy.

Coincidentally, Sundramoorthy was the last Singaporean to don the yellow and green of Kedah where he spent the 1989 and 1990 seasons in Alor Star.

The current Laos national team coach won the Malaysia Cup in 1990 with the Canaries. He scored in the final to help Kedah defeat Singapore 3-1.

Aidil will be leading the five-time Malaysia Cup winners for the 2019 campaign, as he seeks to address the club’s dismal 2018 campaign where they only managed a sixth-place finish in the league.

With Shakir’s arrival, the club will now look to reinforce their attacking department. Mitra Kukar’s Spanish forward Fernando Rodriguez is understood to be the chosen one.