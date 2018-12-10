Former Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Malaysia national team captain Safiq Rahim will wear the colours of Melaka United in the upcoming season of the Malaysia Super League after signing a one-year contract with the Malacca City-based club.
“We are happy to welcome former national team captain Safiq Rahim to Melaka United. Safiq, the 31-year-old central midfielder, has signed a season-long contract with Melaka and will play for the club in the new season,” Melaka said while announcing the transfer.
Persatuan Bolasepak Melaka (MUSA) mengucapkan selamat datang kepada bekas kapten Skuad Bolasepak Kebangsaan, Safiq Rahim ke Melaka United. Safiq, 31 tahun yang beraksi di posisi tengah kini sah mengikat kontrak semusim untuk bersama Melaka United mengharungi saingan Liga Malaysia 2019. Sepanjang kariernya, beliau telah mengecapi pelbagai kejayaan di dalam dan luar negara antaranya membantu pasukan Johor Darul Ta’zim menjuarai Kejohanan Piala AFC pada 2015, menjuarai Piala Malaysia pada 2017, Juara Liga Super lima tahun berturut-turut (2014-2018) dan Piala FA 2016 di samping pernah membantu pasukan Selangor menjuarai Liga Super 2010. Beliau juga menjadi tonggak utama Skuad Bolasepak Kebangsaan ketika menjuarai Piala AFF 2010 serta Pingat Emas Sukan SEA 2009. Semoga dengan pengalaman yang dimiliki Safiq yang terkenal sebagai ‘pakar sepakan percuma’, bakal memperkuatkan cabaran Skuad Hang Tuah untuk bersaing dalam saingan Liga Super, Piala FA dan Piala Malaysia musim 2019.
“With the vast experience he has and his excellent set piece skills, we hope that Safiq improves the Melaka United squad and help us challenge in the Malaysia Super League and the Malaysia FA Cup in 2019,” the club said.
Safiq had left Malaysian champions JDT after spending six seasons at the club during which time he became the Southern Tigers’ most successful captain helping the team win five domestic league titles, an FA Cup and the AFC Cup in 2015.
The midfielder was also part of the Malaysia’s championship-winning squad at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2010 and finished as the top scorer in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2014 where they collected the runners-up medal.
Melaka finished seventh in the Malaysia Super League last season collecting 31 points from 22 matches. They were also knocked out in the third round of the Malaysia FA Cup by Kuala Lumpur FA.