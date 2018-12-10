Former Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Malaysia national team captain Safiq Rahim will wear the colours of Melaka United in the upcoming season of the Malaysia Super League after signing a one-year contract with the Malacca City-based club.

“We are happy to welcome former national team captain Safiq Rahim to Melaka United. Safiq, the 31-year-old central midfielder, has signed a season-long contract with Melaka and will play for the club in the new season,” Melaka said while announcing the transfer.

“With the vast experience he has and his excellent set piece skills, we hope that Safiq improves the Melaka United squad and help us challenge in the Malaysia Super League and the Malaysia FA Cup in 2019,” the club said.

Safiq had left Malaysian champions JDT after spending six seasons at the club during which time he became the Southern Tigers’ most successful captain helping the team win five domestic league titles, an FA Cup and the AFC Cup in 2015.

The midfielder was also part of the Malaysia’s championship-winning squad at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2010 and finished as the top scorer in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2014 where they collected the runners-up medal.

Melaka finished seventh in the Malaysia Super League last season collecting 31 points from 22 matches. They were also knocked out in the third round of the Malaysia FA Cup by Kuala Lumpur FA.