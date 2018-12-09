Singapore international winger Faris Ramli who impressed in the Malaysian Super League least season is attracting interest from two clubs of the league.

Faris had moved to Malaysia’s PKNS FC from Singapore Premier League side Home United in January 2018 and set the Malaysian domestic league on fire scoring four and assisting three goals in 10 appearances for PKNS.

And it looks like he has grabbed the eyeballs of both Perak FA and FA Selangor with both teams looking to sign the 26-year-old ahead of the new season.

According to sources, last season’s runners-up Perak are the frontrunners for the Singapore winger at the moment and the deal could be wrapped up in the coming weeks.

Faris, a National Football Academy product, began his professional career with Young Lions before moving to LionsXII where he won the league and cup in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Faris was part of Singapore’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 squad and scored in the Lions’ 6-1 win over Timor-Leste in the group stage. He has 47 international caps to his name.