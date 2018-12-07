FA Selangor teases fans of new signing, Terengganu replies in Twitter exchange

Malaysian football club FA Selangor looks ready to unveil a new signing as they teased fans on Twitter.

WHO’S NEXT? Siapakah agaknya gerangan pemain baru ini yang bakal dibawa menyertai skuad Selangor esok?#GergasiMerah #RedGiants pic.twitter.com/zckKskm0kH — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) December 6, 2018

With an impressive graphic only showing a shadow of a man and the word RED on display, they asked fans who they thing will be unveiled?

According to rumours, Faiz Nasir of Terengganu might be the player picked to suit up for Selangor in the new campaign.

Coincidentally, the club that finished fifth last season commented on FA Selangor’s tweet, adding fuel to the fire.

Release nanti Jangan gambar koyak jersi kami ya.. buat berasap asap kemian dibenarkan.

🏳️🏴 — Terengganu Football Club (@FCTerengganu) December 7, 2018

In the tweet, Terrengganu told Selangor that, when they reveal the player that they should not get the player to tear his old kit.

To finish things off, FA Selangore replied with only a GIF that claimed that this is their little secret.

Photo courtesy of FA Selangor.