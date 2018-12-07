Malaysia’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 star Akram Mahinan joins PKNS FC

Malaysian midfielder Akram Mahinan has joined Malaysia Super League side PKNS FC for the upcoming season. Akram has been a vital part of the Harimau Malaya who have reached the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and will face Vietnam for the ultimate prize in ASEAN football.

The 25-year-old featured for his home side Kedah FA in the Malaysia Super League, whom he joined in January 2017, previously and represented Johor Darul Ta’zim FC before that. The fee involved in the transfer hasn’t been disclosed yet.

PKNS FC made the midfielder’s transfer public through their Instagram page. “Akram is now a Red Ant. We believe the skills and experience which Akram brings with him will help PKNS FC reach higher levels,” the post read. The post acknowledged Akram’s contribution to the Malaysian national team’s run to the final of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The 25-year-old has completed the most number of passes – 418 – in the tournament. Incidentally, the Harimau Malaya have as many as six players in the top 10 passes completed list.

PKNS had finished third in the Super League in 2018 and would want to better that finish in the upcoming season.