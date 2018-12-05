Former Lazio player Mauricio arrives in Malaysia, set to play for Johor Dazul Ta’zim

Brazilian Mauricio Santos has arrived in Malaysia as he is set to play for Johor Dazul Ta’zim FC.

The 30-year-old has played with various teams, notably with Portuguese club Sporting CP and Italian outfit Lazio.

During his time with Lazio, the Brazilian was sent on loan to Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw and now makes a permanent move to the Malaysian Super League side.

In his social media account, would share a few photos of him with the club logo, much to the delight of fans of the player and the club.

Commonly known as Mauricio, he joins one of the more successful clubs who are looking to continue their dominance after finishing atop the standings in the 2018 Malaysian Super League.