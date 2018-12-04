Malaysia Super League |

Former Bali United striker Sylvano Comvalius joins Kuala Lumpur FA

Malaysia Super League side Kuala Lumpur FA have announced the signing of Dutch striker Sylvano Comvalius. 

The Hawks confirmed the signing with a tweet welcoming him to the side.

Comvalius comes with a reputation of being a prolific scorer, having netted 37 times in just 34 appearances for Bali United in the 2017 Liga 1 season. He finished as the season’s top scorer, helping Bali to a solid second-place finish.

However, his most recent stint in the Thai League 1 with Suphanburi was not the most enjoyable, failing to register a single goal to his name in seven games.

Clubs from Indonesia’s Liga 1 were also keen on signing the Dutchman, but league regulations prevented them from doing so, allowing Kuala Lumpur FA to swoop in for his services.

The 31-year-old will add significant firepower to the Hawks, who finished just one spot off the relegation zone last time around.

 

