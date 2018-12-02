Azamuddin Akil completes move to Kedah FA

Kedah FA have completed the transfer to bring in Malaysian Azamuddin Akil to the squad.

The news was unveiled in their Instagram account, welcoming the midfielder to the club. He last played with Selangor and has represented the national team 38 times while scoring five goals for the country.

At 33 years old, he shares a wealth of experience and will certainly add to the squad’s depth and strength in the coming campaign.

Photo credits to Johor Southern Tigers and Kedah FA