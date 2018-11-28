Ex-Sevilla striker Fernando Rodriguez set for Kedah move from Indonesia

Fernando Rodriguez is said to be on his way to joining Kedah FA in the Malaysia Super League as the Canaries continue to rebuild their squad for the 2019 campaign.

The 31-year-old striker started his career with Sevilla before spells at Hercules, Lucena and Cartagena.

He made the move to Southeast Asia last year to play for Philippines club Ceres-Negros and made a huge impact with 26 goals in 32 appearances.

Rodriguez’s ability to find the back of the net saw him attract interests from around the region and he eventually chose to join Mitra Kukar in Indonesia.

With the Indonesia Liga 1 coming to an end soon, Rodriguez still has time to add on to his 15-goal tally, having played in 28 matches.

He will join Iraqi playmaker Anmar Almubaraki, who signed for Kedah from Thai League side Army United.

Also in Aidil Sharin’s squad is Singapore left-back Shakir Hamzah who agreed to the move from Singapore’s AFC Cup zonal champions Home United.