Malaysia Super League transfer news: Syamim Yahya, Thanabalan Nadarajah make big moves ahead of 2019 season

Malaysia attacker Ahmad Syamim Yahya has completed his switch from Felda United to Terengganu FC. Terengganu confirmed the development in a post on social media, where they also announced the arrival of 9 other players.

These include Muhammad Khairu Azrin Khazali (Felda United), Muhammad Ilham Amirullah Razali (Negeri Sembilan), Khairul Izuan Rosli (Negeri Sembilan), Khairul Anwar Shahruddin (Negeri Sembilan), Mohd Haidir Bin Suhaimi (Terengganu FC II), Muhammad Bin Mohd Fauzi (Terengganu FC II), Muhammad Shahrin Bin Sapien (Terengganu FC II), Mohammad Shafawi Bin Mohamad (Terengganu FC II), Muhammad Azalinullah Bin Mohamed Alias (PJ Rangers).

Syamim Yahya joined Felda United – for the second time – from Pahang in 2017 but played just 3 games last season. He joins Terengganu FC, who finished as runners-up in last season’s Malaysian Cup, and will look to add to the formidable strength they already possess in their squad.

In other transfer news, forward Thanabalan Nadarajah too opted for a change of scenery, swapping his Negeri Sembilan colours for those of Kedah, whom he will represent in the 2019 edition of the Malaysian Super League. Kedah finished sixth last time around and will be aiming for a top-three berth at the very least this coming season.

Thanbalan is a bright talent, having starred at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games where he bagged 4 goals from just 6 appearances. He has come through the ranks of the Malaysian junior teams and will be looking for regular opportunities in order to break into the senior team once and for all.