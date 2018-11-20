Spanish midfielder Aaron Niguez joined Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim and Atletico Madrid and Spain star Saul Niguez took to twitter to wish his elder brother all the best on his new adventure.

Johor Darul Ta’zim recently announced the signing of Valencia youth product Aaron Niguez as they prepare for their maiden season in the AFC Champions League.

The 29-year-old brings in plenty of experience having played mainly in Spain’s second division recently turning out for clubs like Real Oviedo, CD Tenerife and Sporting de Braga as well as representing Spain close to 50 times at various age levels till the U21s.

Aaron, also turns out to be the elder brother of Atleti star Saul Niguez. And the Spain midfielder wasted no time in wishing his sibling best as he prepares for a new life in Malaysia with the Southern Tigers.

Querido Aaron, mi hermano y mi mejor amigo Sabes que te apoyaré siempre en todo lo que hagas en tu vida. Aprendí mucho de ti y de tus mejores consejos. Hoy en día parte de mí es gracias a ti. Así que hoy me toca apoyarte y desearte el mejor éxito en tu nuevo club @OfficialJohor pic.twitter.com/QmFGktECAa — Saúl Ñiguez Esclapez (@saulniguez) November 19, 2018

“Dear Aaron, my brother and my best friend. You know that I will always support you in everything you do in your life. I learned a lot from you and from your advice,” noted Saul on his social media profile.

“A part of what I am today is thanks to you. So, I have to support you and wish you the best success in your new club @OfficialJohor,” noted the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid star.

The duo also have another sibling. The eldest, 33-year-old Jonathan, is also a product of the Valencia youth system and currently plays for Segunda Division side Elche CF.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Idris, who is also the owner of the Malaysian champions, thanked Saul for the wishes and promised the Spain star that his brother is in good hands.

Gracias, my friend. We are looking forward to having your brother here and competing in the AFC Champions League. Don’t worry, he is in good hands. Wishing you well, @saulniguez.https://t.co/8FegBwOiAV pic.twitter.com/4zSlZ4yKBj — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) November 19, 2018

“Gracias, my friend. We are looking forward to having your brother here and competing in the AFC Champions League. Don’t worry, he is in good hands. Wishing you well, @saulniguez,” the Crown Prince wrote on Twitter.

The draw for the upcoming season of the AFC Champion League is scheduled to be held November 22.