5 internationally famous footballers who graced Malaysian club football: Hit or Miss?

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez’s brother, Aaron, just joined Malaysia Premier League club Johor Darul Ta’zim. In line with this development, it has been a fact that The Malaysian club football had featured some really high profile footballers playing for its competing clubs through the years.

Let us take look at FIVE of the biggest footballers that graced Malaysian clubs and how they fared in their respective tenures in the Southeast Asian nation.

5. Bosko Balaban (Striker – Croatia, Selangor FA)

The Croatian forward has featured mainly for Dinamo Zagreb and Club Brugge and had a forgettable two-year tenure with Aston Villa.

His Malaysia Super League stint back in 2012 has been a fruitful one, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances.

Despite a decent performance, helping Selangor FA qualify for the 2013 AFC Cup, it was mutually agreed by both parties (player and club) not to extend Bosko’s contract.

Hit or Miss? Hit (3/5)

4. George Boateng (Defensive Midfielder – Netherlands, T-Team)

The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Hull City midfielder joined T-Team (before their merger with Terengganu FA) for the 2012-2013 season.

As a defensive midfielder, Boateng scored four goals in 15 appearances in the MSL. Although his tenure did not translate to silverwares for the club.

Despite a barren spell in terms of trophies, his tenure with the Malaysian club could still be considered as a decent one.

Hit or Miss? Hit (3/5)

3. Luciano Figueroa (Striker – Argentina, Johor Darul Ta’zim)

An Argentine forward who started his career with Rosario Central then further made a name with Mexican club, Cruz Azul, before being a journeyman, Figueroa eventually found his place with Johor Darul Ta’zim in 2014 where he was able to amass 23 goals in 36 appearances for the club in a span of three years.

His stint with the Malaysia Super League powerhouse proved to be his most fruitful and impactful in his career winning three league titles (2014, 2015, 2018) and the 2015 AFC Cup.

His legacy to the club became such a big hit that he was made a club ambassador when he initially retired from football. Eventually became the club manager, a post he currently holds.

Hit or Miss? An emphatic HIT (4.5/5)

2. El Hadji Diouf (Winger/Forward – Senegal, Sabah FA)

Mostly known for his stints with Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers during the year 2000’s, the Senegalese played in Malaysia’s second tier, Malaysia Premier League, for Sabah FA in 2014-2015.

His time with the club, where he initially played as team captain, resulted to four goals in only ten appearances. The obvious measly number of appearances has been due to the controversy he stirred with the club after heaping praises to rival club Johor Darul Ta’zim II.

His acts eventually led to him being stripped of the captain’s armband and his affiliation with Sabah FA eventually not being extended.

Despite the praises he gave to the Southern Tigers, he never played for JDT.

Hit or miss? Miss (2/5)

1. Pablo Aimar (Attacking midfielder – Argentina, Johor Darul Ta’zim)

Definitely the biggest name to play for a Malaysian professional football club, Pablo Aimar began his stellar career with River Plate before further rising to prominence with his stint with Valencia that produced two La Liga titles.

He also experienced a triumphant campaign in the Portuguese Primeira Liga before sending shockwaves in Asian football with his move to Malaysian giants, JDT, in 2013.

However, what was initially hoped for as a marquee acquisition and a major coup for Malaysian club football, turned out to be a disappointment in the most unfortunate of circumstances.

An injury plagued stay with the Southern Tigers resulted to only eight appearances that produced two goals from 2013 to 2014. He was eventually released in April 21, 2014 ending his Malaysian sojourn as one of those big “What if?” moments.

Hit or miss? A glaring, but sad, MISS (1/5)