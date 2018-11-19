Malaysia Super League side Johor Darul Ta’zim have completed the signing of Spanish winger Aaron Niguez, the Valencia youth product and brother of Atletico Madrid and Spain national team star Saul Niguez.

The Malaysia Super League champions announced the signing of the Spanish star on Monday. “Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) are pleased to announce the signing of Aarón Ñíguez as JDT’s new foreign player for the coming season,” the club said.

“Ñíguez, a product of the Valencia academy, previously played for Real Oviedo, Tenerife, Braga, Elche, Almeria, Recreativo de Huelva and Celta de Vigo. He plays in a false-9, second striker, attacking midfield, and both left and right wing positions,” it said.