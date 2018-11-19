Malaysia Super League side Johor Darul Ta’zim have completed the signing of Spanish winger Aaron Niguez, the Valencia youth product and brother of Atletico Madrid and Spain national team star Saul Niguez.
The Malaysia Super League champions announced the signing of the Spanish star on Monday. “Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) are pleased to announce the signing of Aarón Ñíguez as JDT’s new foreign player for the coming season,” the club said.
“Ñíguez, a product of the Valencia academy, previously played for Real Oviedo, Tenerife, Braga, Elche, Almeria, Recreativo de Huelva and Celta de Vigo. He plays in a false-9, second striker, attacking midfield, and both left and right wing positions,” it said.
Aaron was named among the top 50 most exciting teenage footballers by the World Soccer Magazine in 2007 along with the likes of Karim Benzema, Angel di Maria, Juan Mata, Gareth Bale, Sergio Aguero and Alexandre Pato.
Aaron was capped by Spain at various youth levels and has competed mainly in the Segunda Division, the Spanish second tier, during his career. He has also ventured beyond his home nation with his brief loan spells in Greece and Scotland.He was most recently seen in the colours of Real Oviedo in the Segunda for whom he scored five goals in 37 appearances.
The 29-year-old joins JDT as the club prepares for its first-ever campaign in the AFC Champions League, the biggest club competition in the continent.
The Southern Tigers had also announced the capture of 30-year-old Brazilian defender Mauricio dos Santos Nascimento, formerly of SS Lazio, last month.