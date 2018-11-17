Johor Crown Prince urges fans to vote for Malaysia league in FIFA 20

Every year, FIFA gaming community website FIFPlay conducts an online poll to find out which leagues, fans of the FIFA gaming franchise wants added to the game’s upcoming edition — so as to urge the higher-ups at EA Sports to include those leagues in FIFA’s next iteration.

This year too, the website has started its annual survey and surprisingly, it is the Malaysian league that is leading the poll by a long distance. And noticing it, Tunku Ismail Idris, the Crown Prince of Johor has now urged the FIFA fans in Malaysia to vote for their domestic league to be included in next year’s FIFA 20!

The Crown Prince, who is a known sports enthusiast, is the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim FC who are the champions of the Malaysia Super League and will make their debut in the AFC Champions League next season. He has also served as the president of the Football Association of Malaysia in the past.

So, it is no wonder that he is excited at the prospect of having the domestic league of his country in one of the most popular video games on the planet!

“I am a big fan of the FIFA game series and have been playing it since the first edition in 1994,” noted the Crown Prince of Johor on his Facebook profile. “There is now a vote to see which new league to introduce in FIFA 2020 and the Malaysia Super League is currently leading the poll,” he said.

“Guys, let’s make this a reality and you’ll have the pleasure of managing your favourite Malaysian club in FIFA20,” the Crown Prince appealed to Malaysian football fans.

At the time of writing, the Malaysian league led the survey with 45,076 votes which is almost 15% of the total polled votes — which will definitely be music to the ears of the Crown Prince. In the second spot was the Indonesian league with 22,491 votes (8%) followed by the Israeli league with 11,586 votes (4%).

The UAE league was fourth among votes with 9,963 votes (3%) while the Kuwait league came in at sixth with 8,267 votes (3%). Thai League are eighth with 7,241 votes (2%) while the Indian league is 14th with 5,390 votes (2%).

The voting can be done at the FIFPlay website here.