Malaysian national team goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim is open for a move abroad. Currently playing for Perak TBG FC, the 25-year-old said that he is currently focussing on the AFF Suzuki Cup and a decision will be made after the tournament.

Hakim has been with Perak TBG from the 2016 season and has 60 caps for them. Though the goalkeeper refused that there is any deal in place, he did accept that he was interested in playing for a club in Thailand as his contract with Perak ends this month, reports Bharian.



“There’s a player’s agent coming to see and asking if I’m interested in playing with a club in Thailand and I’m saying that I’m interested but I do not think there’s a deal.

“I have yet to make any decisions because we are now focusing on the AFF Cup and the decision will be made after the end of the tournament,” he said.

The shot-stopper was previously linked with a move to Thai club Muangthong United. Hakim, however, refused to reveal names of any potential suitors.

“There is an offer from other teams but can not reveal the name of the team and as I said I have not made any decision whether to remain with Perak or otherwise,” he said.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5