Lions in Malaysia: Safuwan reveals Lions’ most unorthodox bowler; Shahdan & the Fam chill in Bali

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

While his Lions teammates are enjoying a spot of rest & relaxation (R&R) in their Japanese training camp, midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman has been unwinding with his family on the sunny shores of Bali.

The 30-year-old, who has been excluded from the Singapore national team‘s pre-Suzuki Cup camp, was spotted at the popular Splash Waterpark as the former Tampines Rovers player brought his kids out to cool off from the Indonesian sun.

And though he is technically on vacation, 2012 Suzuki Cup winner Shahdan is still eating clean and sticking to his off-season diet plan as he tucked into a rather scrumptious-looking quinoa salad at the recently-opened Milk & Madu cafe.

With chief Lions tamer Fandi Ahmad only submitting his Suzuki Cup squad list upon their return from Japan, the Melaka United no. 16 may stand an outside chance of lining up against Indonesia in their Suzuki Cup opener on Friday, Nov 9.

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

After tennis with his Singapore international colleagues, winger Faris Ramli could not wait to try his hands at another sports with his fellow Lions in Japan this week.

The PKNS no. 30, who was bonding with his compatriots over a game of tennis last week, was part of Team 13 along with Irfan Fandi, Adam Swandi and Zulqarnaen Suzliman as the Singapore squad hit up the bowling lanes after working hard on the pitch over the weekend.

Faris and co visited J1 League club Vissel Kobe as they were prepping for their upcoming league game against Nagoya Grampus. Along the way, the 26-year-old was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Ushi‘s biggest stars – midfielder Andres Iniesta, forward Lukas Podolski and left-back Theerathon Bunmathan!

The Singapore national team is scheduled to play three closed-door training matches with local Japanese teams before returning home this Friday.

Having been gone for close to two weeks now, 2015 Malaysia FA Cup winner Faris is already missing his wife and baby boy Luth Na’el.

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

As a tried-and-tested central defender with the Lions, nothing gets pass the towering Safuwan Baharudin on the pitch.

And the versatile Pahang FA no. 21, who can also play in midfield, proved that none could escape his grasp as his Singapore teammate Anumanthan Kumar would attest to. The 24-year-old Home United midfielder attempted to free himself from Safuwan’s full nelson hold, but fell short in his attempt during their downtime at the Lions’ training camp in Osaka, Japan.

Apart from wrestling holds, the two-time FA Cup Malaysia winner also enjoyed a spot of night cycling with Hassan Sunny and Hariss Harun! 27-year-old Safuwan, who was riding tandem with Hariss, cheekily captioned the moment on his Insta-story as “Night cycle to Mustafa Centre with my macha behind!”

Last, but certainly not least, the 2012 Suzuki Cup winner revealed who had the most unorthodox bowling style in the Singapore national team.

The Lions were out for a fun night at the lanes with Safuwan displaying perfect bowling form, but even the former Melbourne City player sat up to notice Hougang United forward Iqbal Hussain’s unique bowling stance! #kingpin

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Following Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC’s Malaysia Cup exit, midfielder Hariss Harun has joined up with the rest of his Singapore international colleagues in Osaka, Japan.

The JDT no. 14 arrived at the Lions’ pre-Suzuki Cup training camp last Thursday and is expected to return with the rest of the squad this coming Friday. Hariss, along with coach Fandi Ahmad’s other charges, is set to face Indonesia on November 9 in their first Suzuki Cup Group B match.

Recently, the Singapore captain has been in fine goalscoring form and netting in the friendly wins over Fiji and Mongolia. And it is not just Hariss’ goals that are grabbing all the attention; with the 27-year-old’s goal celebration being nominated as one of JDT fan favourites’ goal celebrations this season!

However, Hariss is not letting such accolades distract him from the task at hand. The six-time Malaysia Super League title winner stated he is currently focusing all his energy in ensuring that Singapore will be firing on all cylinders when they kick off against Indonesia.

