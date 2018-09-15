Hariss Harun leading by example for Singapore and Johor Darul Ta’zim

It has been another stellar year for midfielder Hariss Harun who is leading by example as captain of the Singapore national team and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Since becoming the national team’s youngest-ever debutant when he made his international debut against North Korea in June 2007 at the age of 16 years and 217 days, the midfielder has gone on to enjoy an illustrious career.

After a successful stint with the LionsXII, he made the move across the Causeway to sign for the Southern Tigers in 2014.

Having won five successive Malaysian Super League titles, the 2015 AFC Cup and a total of 10 trophies with JDT, Hariss is looking forward to an even bigger challenge next season, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

“I was just 24 when I came here to improve my game and help the team achieve things… the project was still in its early days. JDT has helped me in many ways,” Hariss said on JDT’s official Facebook page.

“Next year is massive for the club with the Champions League. A club of this stature must consistently play at that level, which is a huge step up,”

While he is ready for the 2019 season, Hariss can still add more silverware before the year ends with JDT still in contention in the Malaysia Cup and Singapore’s upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup campaign.

Hariss, 27, who holds the captaincy for both club and country reckons it is his privilege to have the honour of wearing the armband on both sides of the Causeway.

“Being captain of Singapore for the past few years is an honour and this year, ‘the Boss’ (HRH Manor General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor) and coach entrusted and gave me the privilege of wearing the armband at JDT,” added Hariss.

“I understand the history between the two countries, but we can put aside the ‘colour of our passports’. I have thought about being Singaporean and being captain of JDT but that’s the beauty of football, these things happen.

“I have been captain for teams since my school days and that has had an impact. I learnt from a young age that I needed to be a role model and that has been with me ever since. Now I try instilling it in the people around me.”

Next up for the JDT midfielder is a Malaysia Cup group match against MIFA this weekend. The Southern Tigers need victory to have a chance of making it into the next round.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook