Lions in Malaysia: Birthday delights for Faris; Hariss indulges in lobster reward

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Melaka United and Singapore international Shahdan Sulaiman recorded their first win in the Malaysia Cup with style as they opened a can of whoopass on PDRM FA.

Managing a draw against the same opponent last time out, the Sang Kancil ran riot last Sunday at the Hang Jebat Stadium to head into the locker rooms three-nil up at half time thanks to a Ifedayo Olisegun’s penalty and Syahrul Azwari’s brace.

Melaka midfielder Shahdan then added his name on the score sheet after finding the back of the net in the 54th minute before Yahor Zubovich struck twice to cap off a masterclass in front of goal. Forward Nabil Latpi netted a late consolation as the match finished 6-1 to Sang Kancil.

After four games, Melaka United are third in Group B with six points and trail group leaders Felda United FC and second-placed PKNS FC by one point. Shahdan and co are due to take on the Red Ants and compatriot Faris Ramli at the Shah Alam Stadium come Saturday.

The Melaka number 16, who scored his first Malaysia Cup goal this season, revealed himself as a gearhead this week!

30-year-old Shahdan, who clearly have a thing for super cars, shared his favourite car brands on Instagram. #bugatti #ferrari #mclaren #bentleymotors #porsche # lamborghini

The car enthusiast, who is not afraid of going fast, managed to hit 205km/h in his current set of wheels.

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

PKNS FC got their revenge on Felda United FC last night in the Malaysia Cup after falling previously to the Malaysia Premier League side.

The Red Ants, who rested winger Faris Ramli following his weekend Sultan of Selangor’s Cup outing, wasted no time in establishing their lead with loanee Mahali Jasuli netting after just 10 minutes. In the end, the game finished 1-0 in PKNS’ favour.

Faris, who will be facing national teammate Shahdan Sulaiman in his next match, took the time to wish another Singaporean footballer Fariq Ghani a happy 25th birthday.

The Red Ant number 30, who only just celebrated his 26th birthday last Friday, not only received a spanking new wallet and Nike football boots for his birthday but also the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup after scoring the winning penalty for the Selangor Selection side!

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

It was a week to forget for Pahang FA and Safuwan Baharudin as they took on PKNP FC last Saturday.

At the Darul Makmur Stadium, the Elephants number 21 diligently patrolled the midfield area soaking up the Ipoh-based side’s attacks. Despite his best efforts, Singapore international Safuwan pulled up injured in the 81st minute and was promptly substituted two minutes later.

Though unable to find a way past PKNP, Pahang are still second in Group D with eight points. They have a chance to catch leaders Sabah FA when eliminated Selangor FA visit this weekend.

26-year-old Safuwan faces a race to be fit for Saturday match, and decided to turn to traditional Chinese medicine, or more specifically acupuncture in order to remedy his troubled knee.

The two-time Malaysia FA Cup winner might be nursing an injury, but that didn’t stop him and his teammates from soaking up good tunes at the Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort over the weekend.

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC and captain Hariss Harun prevented Kelantan FA from doing the double over them in the Malaysia Cup.

Registering their second win in the cup competition, the Southern Tigers, with prolific striker Fernando Marquez in the starting XI, had an axe to grind with the Red Warriors after being denied several penalty calls previously.

The 30-year-old Argentine, who gave JDT the lead in the 65th minute, tucked away midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera’s delivery to move his club up to second place in Group C with a 1-0 win.

The Southern Tigers are now just a point behind leaders MISC-MIFA with six points and face a tricky tie against Kedah FA on Friday.

Choosing to reward himself for a job well done, midfielder Hariss Harun put on his foodie hat as the 27-year-old scratched his lobster craving.

The Singapore international enjoyed his meal so much that he even posted an Insta photo shout-out to the Hashtag cafe, which is situated along North Bridge Road, along with its crew!

