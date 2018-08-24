Lions in Malaysia: Safuwan does the Dele; Shahdan goes bowling 

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Melaka United could only managed a 2-2 draw against PDRM FA in the Malaysia Cup without midfield honcho Shahdan Sulaiman.

The Sang Kancil, who had their number 16 noticeably absent from the matchday squad, fell behind to second-half goals from the Cops’ midfielder Sim Woon-sub and Nabil Latpi.

But Melaka refused to back down and were rewarded late in the game when free-scoring striker Ifedayo Olusegun netted in the 85th minute. The comeback was completed seven minutes later when Yahor Zubovich found the equaliser for his team to ensure that the points were shared.

Sang Kancil, who are third in Group B with three points, are lagging four points behind leaders Felda United FC and one point behind second-placed PKNS FC. They face bottom side PDRM FA again in the reverse fixture this Sunday.

Ever the family man, 30-year-old Shahdan chose to spend his downtime in the company of his little ones – whom he dressed in matching dino print outfits!

They also got a workout as the Singapore international decided to forgo the playground in favour of bowling for his two sons’ playtime! At least, the foodie dad also squeezed in a meaty reward as he opted for a tantalising Korea BBQ as their post-bowling meal.

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

Smooth operator Faris Ramli fired in his second Malaysia Cup goal, but it was ultimately not enough as PKNS FC suffered their first cup defeat.

Against second-tier side Felda United FC, Brazilian forward Rafael Ramazotti got things underway with his 15th-minute header before winger Faris capped off a fine team move to slot past opposing goalkeeper Farizal Harun for his ninth goal of the season.

But, the Fighters then lived up their namesake and fought back as Iain Ramsay clawed one back via his 36th-minute penalty. The equaliser arrived midway through the second half via Gilberto Fortunato, before Felda United sealed a memorable win thanks to defender Wan Amirul Afiq.

As such, the Red Ants stay on four points in Group B. Faris and co will have till next Tuesday to plot a winning strategy against the Fighters in their second Group B cup clash.

The Singapore international, who must be dying to make things right against Felda United, has begun the countdown to the Malaysia Cup match with a new timepiece – a Valore Dark Metal Klasse 14 watch!

Besides staying sharp with the time, 25-year-old Faris also showed that he was not only silky smooth on the pitch but off it as well. The Red Ants number 30 showed off a new skincare and shaving kit compliments of Nivea Men.

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

What a week for Pahang FA and Safuwan Baharudin!

The Pahang number 21 was part of the Elephants side that ground out a 1-0 win over PKNP FC in their Malaysia Cup fixture last Saturday. Defender and captain Matthew Davies had the final say on things at the Perak Stadium seven minutes from the final whistle.

As of now, Pahang lead Group D on seven points with Sabah FA second. PKNP will travel to the Darul Makmur Stadium to take on the Elephants Saturday in a bid to stop from doing a cup double over them.

Though he was not on the score sheet, Singapore international midfielder Safuwan did show that he is up to the task of #thedelechallenge. Mad props to the two-time Malaysia FA Cup winner!

Our 26-year-old Lion also share a travel video of a motorcycle journey from Asia to Europe; passing through you guessed it, Singapore!

Perhaps our midfield steward is plotting a Motorcycle Diaries-styled journey through Asia? #roadtrip

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

The heartache continues in the Malaysia Cup for Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) and Hariss Harun as they crashed to Kelantan FA.

At the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, the Red Warriors edged ahead with late first-half penalty which was converted by Brazilian forward Cristiano Seripano.

The Southern Tigers, with Hariss marshalling the midfield, tried to muster a comeback, but the match ended 1-0. JDT boss Luicano Figueroa felt that his charges were denied two clear penalty decisions in the second half.

After three games, JDT are bottom of Group C with three points. They must lick their wounds quickly because the Red Warriors will be chomping at the Larkin Stadium on Saturday with a chance to seal their cup progression.

Singapore international Hariss will no doubt be rallying his teammates and firing them for the cup home fixture. They were spotted going hard at it on the training pitch!

