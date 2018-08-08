Lions in Malaysia: Hariss’ favourite brunch spot revealed; Faris continues scoring in Malaysia Cup

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Having finished their Malaysia Super League (MSL) campaign with a win, Melaka United headed into their Malaysia Cup opening game against Felda United full of confidence.

Singaporean midfield dynamo Shahdan Sulaiman lined up against the Fighters from the start, but neither team was able to find the breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes. The scoreline stayed unchanged throughout the second half as the match finished in a goalless draw.

After chalking up their first point, the Sang Kancil sit third in Group B – behind leaders PKNS FC and second-placed Felda United FC. Melaka United will be keen to improve on their group standing by grabbing all three points when PKNS visit this weekend at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

And if Shahdan needs any extra motivation for Saturday’s match, the Melaka number 16 surely gotten it with super-sub striker Nurshamil in the side. The 23-year-old, who was the Sang Kancil‘s top scorer in the 2015 Malaysia FAM League, was dubbed as a Melaka “legend” by Shahdan during a casual team lunch.

Surprisingly, the only thing ‘troubling’ 30-year-old Shahdan this week is the fact that his son is something of a bookworm. The 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup winner brought his two kids out to the mall’s playground, but his little one opted to read instead!

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

Hotshot winger Faris Ramli opened up his Malaysia Cup account for PKNS FC as they mauled PDRM FA last Sunday in a 5-2 win.

At the Hang Jebat Stadium, the Red Ants raced into the lead courtesy of Romel Morales, only for Petrisor Voinea to equalise for the Cops just before the half-time break.

PKNS came out of the changing room all fired up and restored their one-goal advantage through defender Daniel Ting with practically the first kick of the second half. The Red Ants blitz then commenced as Singapore international Faris registered his eighth strike of the season along with Rafael Ramazotti and Safee Sali.

With their opening win, PKNS currently lead the pack in Group B with three points. They are due to take on Melaka United this Saturday.

Despite it being Singapore’s national day this week, 25-year-old Faris will have little place for sentiment as he lines up opposite his national teammate, and Melaka’s midfielder, Shahdan Sulaiman. Both will be eyeing cup glory with their respective clubs; with the Red Ants boasting the better league record having won once and drawn once with the Sang Kancil.

But Faris did get a little emotional this week as he said his goodbyes to two of his departing friends. Ever the foodie, the Red Ants number 30 graciously brought them out for a sweet treat before seeing them off.

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

Pahang FA failed to hit the ground running in their opening Malaysia Cup fixture as they could only mustered a 1-1 draw despite the best efforts of defensive midfield steward Safuwan Baharudin.

Facing Premier League side Sabah FA at home, the Elephants, who started with their number 21, ended the first half on top all thanks to Nigerian forward Austin Amutu’s opener on the stroke of half-time.

But as the second period begun, the Rhinos were immediately back on level terms through Puerto Rican striker Hector Ramos. In the end, both teams shared the points as the scoreline remained the same.

After last Saturday’s result, Pahang FA sit in second in Group D with one point. The 2018 Malaysia FA Cup winners face a repeat of their cup grand final when they travel to the Sham Alam Stadium to face Selangor FA.

The Elephants and Singapore international Safuwan will be expecting to emerge with the three points having done the double over the Red Giants in the league as well as in the FA Cup final.

And in the spirit of National Day, 26-year-old Safuwan shared a heartwarming Singaporean story. Sharing the video on his Facebook, the two-time Malaysia FA Cup winner was touched by the story of 22-year-old Nur Aqilah – who is the sole breadwinner to her family of eight. #aaaw #respect #SGspirit

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

MSL champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) suffered a post-league hangover in their Malaysia Cup opening game as they were down 2-1 by MISC-MIFA last Sunday evening.

At the Larkin Stadium, the Southern Tigers, who chose to omit captain Hariss Harun from the matchday squad, were behind as early as the 18th minute when the Indians struck first through Liberian forward Kpah Sherman.

Then in the second half, JDT had in-form Argentine Fernando Marquez to thank as he even the score with a 68th-minute penalty. However, MIFA had the final say on the proceedings as midfielder Bae Beom-geung scored to condemn the league champs to their first Malaysia Cup defeat.

As such, the Southern Tigers are stranded at the bottom of Group C behind leaders MIFA. JDT and Singapore international midfielder Hariss will be chomping at the bit this Friday as they navigate a tricky foe in the form of Kedah FA.

There is still some way to go before Friday’s match, and 27-year-old Hariss prep for the all important cup game with a satisfying meal at The Malayan Council located in Singapore’s Arab district. The JDT number 16 proclaimed the local fusion eatery as his new favourite brunch spot as he savoured his meal of Laksa Joe and Ayam Panggang.

Hariss, who was enjoying a night out at the Newton Food Centre this week with friends, had the luck to run into renowned Malaysian TV host Datuk Aznil Haji Nawawi!

But, we are guessing that the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medallist must be hoping that some of his good luck rub off on his team against the Red Eagles…

