Lions in Malaysia: Faris scores Nike goodies; Hariss issues Malaysia Cup rallying cry

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Melaka United and Shahdan Sulaiman ended their Malaysia Super League (MSL) campaign on a high note against relegated Negeri Sembilan FA.

The Sang Kancil, who had their number 16 bossing the midfield from the start, kick-started the scoring early in the second half at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium when forward Ifedayo Omosuyi netted. The Nigerian added a second before vice-captain Khair Jones struck to ensure that there was no way back for the Jangs despite Flavio Jr’s late consolation.

After clinching their ninth win of the season, Melaka United finished the season in seventh; collecting 31 points in the process. They take on Felda United in the Malaysia Cup this Sunday.

After staying at The Shorea Resort last week, Singapore international Shahdan made it two weekend vacations in a row! Staying at the Klana Resort Seremban, we are pretty sure Shahdan, along with his family, would have taken the chance to visit the nearby ostrich farm and Ulu Bendul Recreational Forest.

Though the midfielder was technically on a break, 30-year-old Shahdan still took the time to hold an #AMA on his Instagram.

Trying out the social platform’s latest ‘Ask a question’ function, he responded to enquires from fans and even fellow Lions Hyrulnizam Jumaat and Safuwan Baharudin! Judging by the responses, it would seem that the 2012 ASEAN Football Championship winner’s jerseys are real hot demand!

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

The end-of-season celebrations was in full swing over at PKNS FC as Faris Ramli and co took Perak TBG to the cleaners in their final league game.

Winger Faris started Saturday’s game against the Bos Gaurus, who qualified for next season’s AFC Champions League, at the Shah Alam Stadium and saw his side raced to a 2-1 lead at halftime through midfielder Bruno Matos and striker Rafael Ramazotti. Brazilian Bruno added a second for the Red Ants before Romel Morales wrapped up the 4-1 win deep into injury time.

Achieving their preseason goal of a top-five finish, PKNS finished the season in third with 35 points. They are due to meet PDRM FA in the Malaysia Cup this Sunday.

25-year-old Faris, who was back in the little red dot, had a busy week spending time with family and preparing for his end-of-season holiday. Nonetheless, the Red Ants number 30 managed to sneak in a prata with fellow Lions teammate Irfan Fandi – catching up with the Young Lions player after his overseas trial in Portugal!

Apart from that, Faris, who chipped in with a total of seven goals for PKNS, received some goodies from Nike as well! Besides a stylish monochrome backpack, the MSL and Malaysia FA Cup winner also snagged himself a white and orange pair of boots from Nike’s Mercurial range.

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

After the highs of clinching the FA Cup, Pahang FA and midfielder Safuwan Baharudin suffered the lows of a 2-1 closing-day defeat at the hands of Kelantan FA.

The Elephant number 21 played from the start at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium on Sunday, but was powerless to stop the relegated club from taking the lead just before the break via midfielder Danial Ashraf. Pahang’s Austin Amutu restored some parity for the visitors, only for the Red Warriors to leave with all three points following Shafiq Shaharudin’s later winner.

Ultimately, the Elephants could only claim a fourth-placed finish despite pushing champions Johor Darul Ta’zim till late in the MSL season. They have another chance for silverware with the visit of Sabah FA in the Malaysia Cup come Saturday.

But until then, Singapore international Safuwan is back home unwinding and spending some quality time with family – particularly his son.

Having his little one to himself for an entire day, the 26-year-old decided to step out of the house and head out to the mall. The pair were spotted indulging in some good old fashioned fun at the children’s ball pit as well as riding a nostalgic coin-operated kiddy ride.

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Ahead of their final league fixture against Kuala Lumpur FA, Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) captain Hariss Harun issued a rallying cry to challenge his teammates to set a new record MSL total point tally!

The Singapore international midfielder’s words did not fall on deaf ears as the Southern Tigers raced into the lead in the 15th minute with forward Fernando Marquez’s sixth goal since moving to the Larkin Stadium. The Argentine then completed his brace minutes into the second half to make it seven goals in six appearances!

As a result, JDT eclipsed the previous record MSL total point tally (the previous record was 58 points which was also set by JDT) with a new record of 59 points! The newly-crowned MSL champions, who have won the last five titles, take on MIFA at home in the Malaysia Cup.

27-year-old Hariss, who should be leading his side out at the Larkin this Sunday, has called for focus and respect from the Southern Tigers squad who are in the same Malaysia Cup group as Kedah FA.

The JDT number 16, who was probably craving something sweet to celebrate his latest MSL title, shared with his Instagram followers his favourite type of candy – marshmallows! Besides enjoying it himself, Hariss also shared his snack with his son Naufal – who seemed to be enjoying it as much as his dad.

