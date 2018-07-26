Lions in Malaysia: Safuwan & Faris’ SG roadtrip; Shahdan’s villa escapade 

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Singapore international midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman put in a double shift on the pitch last week for Melaka United as they took on Pahang FA and Selangor FA.

Last Wednesday at the Hang Jebat Stadium, the Sang Kancil, with their number 16 starting the game, claimed a 2-2 draw against third-placed Pahang courtesy of goals from midfielder Gopinathan and forward Yahor Zubovich.

Zubovich repeated his goalscoring heroics again last Saturday against FA Cup finalist Selangor with a second-half brace – cancelling out strikes by Red Giants’ midfielder Kugan and forward Ilham Armaiyn. Melaka defender Nicholas Swirad had the final say on the scoreline deep into injury-time to wrap up the 3-2 win.

With just one game left in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) for this season, the Sang Kancil are seventh in the table with 28 points. They take on relegated Negeri Sembilan this Saturday in their final league fixture.

After securing four points from a possible six, 30-year-old Shahdan definitely earned his weekend escapade to the luxury pool suites of The Shorea Resort.

The 2012 ASEAN Football Championship winner was also joined by his wife and two kids on his Negeri Sembilan trip as they soaked in the natural sights and lounged by the pool for a lazy weekend in the sun!

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

It was a Jekyll-and-Hyde kind of week for PKNS FC and winger Faris Ramli.

The Red Ants number 30 hit a high with his sixth goal of the season against PKNP FC at the Perak Stadium last Wednesday. Faris left the entire PKNP backline in his dust as he sped away in a fifth-minute breakaway to seal a 1-0 victory for PKNS.

But the 25-year-old Singapore international was brought back to earth in the following league game against Pahang FA and national teammate Safuwan Baharudin over the weekend.

Faris played the full 90 minutes, but could not find an equaliser to the Elephants’ 26th-minute goal scored by Issey Nakajima-Farran as the Red Ants succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the Darul Makmur Stadium.

Despite last Saturday result, PKNS are fifth in the league table with 32 points and will end their season at home playing host to Perak TBG FC.

With the MSL season coming to a close, winger Faris took us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the PKNS locker room tour via the Singaporean’s Insta stories.

Highlighting the Red Ants’ Brazilian players, we learnt that midfielder Bruno Matos has been unofficially dubbed as the vainest squad member because of the amount of time the 28-year-old spends in front of a mirror!

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

Midfielder Safuwan Baharudin had a week of happy reunions with Pahang as they drew with Melaka United and won against PKNS FC in the MSL.

The Elephants number 21, who started and played the full 90 minutes for both matches, was reunited with his Singapore international teammate Shahdan Sulaiman last Wednesday at the Hang Jebat Stadium against Melaka. Strikers Issey Nakajima-Farran and Austin Amutu both netted in the first half to ensure the points are shared in the 2-2 draw.

Then, 26-year-old Safuwan tangled with another of his national team compatriot in the form of Faris Ramli when the winger and PKNS visited in the league last Saturday. Nakajima-Farran’s 26th minute goal was the other difference between the two sides as the Elephants made out with a 1-0 win.

With the win, Pahang move up to third place with 34 points and is slated to meet Kelantan FA in their final away game.

However, Safuwan wasn’t quite done with his reunion with Faris after the PKNS match. The pair of them, who decided to return to Singapore for a break, decided to carpool and embarked on a road trip from Kuantan back home!

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Looks like Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and captain Hariss Harun are making good their promise of winning all their remaining MSL games despite clinching their fifth consecutive league title.

Last Friday at the Larkin Stadium, the Southern Tigers went on a four-goal scoring spree against Kelantan FA with Fernando Elizari, Afiq Fazail, Safawi Rasid and Safiq Rahim all netting in the 4-0 drubbing.

Though the Hariss was rested for the game, the JDT number 16 was present at the ground as JDT was officially crowned the new MSL title winner before getting on an open top bus parade to Dataran Bandaraya Johor Bahru for the celebrations!

If the 27-year-old midfielder partied hard during the festivities, he certainly didn’t seemed worse for wear on Monday when Hariss led the Southern Tigers to a 2-1 win over PKNP FC. Forwards Fernando Marquez and Syafiq Ahmad scored within two minutes of each other midway through the second half before PKNP grabbed a consolation via forward Fandi Ahmad.

And before JDT sign off their season against Kuala Lumpur FA this coming Saturday, AFC Cup winner Hariss revealed who is the biggest napper in the Southern Tigers team.

Though a live wire in the attacking third, it would seems that 21-year-old winger Safawi Rasid has been identified as the unofficial ‘sleeping beauty’ of the group! Well, he wasn’t certainly snoozing for his goal against Kelantan that’s for sure.

