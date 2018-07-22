Kelantan, from The Red Warriors to ‘The Sleeping Warriors’?

With only two more games and three (for Selangor and PKNP) scheduled in the upcoming weeks, we take a closer look at the former Malaysia Super League (MSL) back-to-back champions in 2011 and 2012 , Kelantan, who are on a brink of an exit for the second consecutive time.

Last year, they were in the same spot but fortunately were saved by the bell after securing a win on the final matchday by beating Melaka United 3-1 in Stadium Hang Jebat and finishing above Sarawak and Pulau Pinang by only one point

To stay in the Malaysian top tier next season, Kelantan need to win the remaining two games against Pahang and Terengganu, score plenty of goals to ease on the goal difference and hope that Kuala Lumpur and Selangor lose both of their remaining games.

Kelantan boleh mengucapkan selamat tinggal kepada Liga Super. Walaupun secara matematiknya masih ada peluang tipis kerana perbezaan gol yang cukup besar. Bina semula pasukan di Liga Perdana. Tahniah JDT pic.twitter.com/Nf7A09eMTp — Real MERAH (@myrealmerah) July 20, 2018

Kelantan were constantly placed in the bottom half of the table this season with only four wins, 13 defeats and have scored only 18 goals this season. If they were fail to collect the maximum six points in the upcoming weeks and stay at the bottom of the league until the season ends, they would also not qualify for the Malaysia Cup this season.

Here are a few talking points from Kelantan poor form this season and a list of what may have may caused the The Red Warriors turning into The Sleeping Warriors this season.

Three head coaches in one season

After helping Kelantan avoiding relegation in the last moment in 2017, KAFA appoint their assistant coach, Sathit Bensoh to become their head coach for 2018 season with the Thai national promising the fans in Kota Bharu he will quit if he fails in the first four games of the season.

Fast forward three games later, he was fired by the management and was replaced by a Syrian, Fajer Ibrahim who also resigned through his infamous handwritten letter saying goodbye to the club in May. After a failed relationship with two foreign coaches, KAFA finally decide to use Yusri Che Lah as their interim head coach until the end of the season.

Different managerial style and tactical play would have impacted the team the most with no clear direction to play for the whole season.

Poor transfer decision

It has been a roller coaster-ride experience for Kelantan fans seeing and waiting for their import players before the season starts. Former Senegal international Morgaro Gomis said his emotional goodbye to the club and the fans through his Instagram post and a few days later, a picture of him signing a new contract surfaced after the fans insisted that he stays for another season.

Later came Bruno Lopes, Cassio de Jesus, Do Dong Hyun and Ferdinand Sinaga or the Original Five in this scenario. They all played together in the pre season tournament in Boost Sportsfix Cup in Bukit Jalil and everything seems very smooth there. They even defeated Persija Jakarta which really is something considering Persija played in the AFC Cup this season.

Fast forward to the second windows of the season, Cassio de Jesus is the only import who stayed with the team.

Obviously, the changes weren’t always good and foreign player should have stayed longer to unleash their full potential and at the same time adapting to our league. It is also fair to say that the quality of the foreign players that have been bought in the second transfer window was not good enough to at least help the team to avoid the relegation zone.

Inexperience players in a top flight competitions

The changes not just happened to the foreign players but also to the local players in the squad. A numbers of players decided to terminate their contract, making a transfer request and some didn’t get the chance to play.

Among the experienced players that decided to leave for good were Nor Farhan who decided to make a move to D’Ar Wanderers, Nik Shahrul Azim to PKNS, Khairul Fahmi, S Veenod and Faris Shah Rosli who chose to play with Melaka United during the mid-season transfer window. Meanwhile, their captain Badhri Radzi was sidelined for the majority of the season.

With all the experienced players leaving, Kelantan never had the time to bring in the replacements. They depended on youngsters for the rest of the season.

Even though it seems sensible and cost effective to use young players in the league and start introducing them to the professional level of football, using young players in the Super League hurt Kelantan’s form badly and some people believed the whole team of a youngster playing in the highest level of football is never a good idea as they are never been exposed to this level of football.