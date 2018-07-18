Lions in Malaysia: Safuwan set for Lions reunion; Faris celebrates goal with durians

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

After scoring a morale-boosting win over Kedah FA, Melaka United and Shahdan Sulaiman were brought back down to reality in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) against Kelantan FA.

At the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, the Singapore international midfielder played from the get-go but was unable to prevent the Sang Kancil from going behind in the 11th minute when Kijiang Emas forward Shafiq Shaharudin pounced.

Despite efforts from both sides, the scoreline stayed that way until deep into injury time. Melaka United was then awarded a 92nd-minute penalty which was duly converted by Belarusian forward Yahor Zubovich as the match finished in a 1-1 draw.

With last Saturday’s result, the Sang Kancil solidify their grip on seventh place with their third draw of the season. Up next, a MSL double header for Shahdan and co.

The 30-year-old will be welcoming a familiar face when his national teammate Safuwan Baharudin, along with powerhouses Pahang FA, visit the Hang Jebat Stadium later tonight. FA Cup runners-up Selangor FA come round on Saturday.

Ahead of his reunion with Safuwan, Shahdan decided to indulge in a little taste of home by tucking in to a hearty plate of crab bee hoon. Perhaps the Melaka number 16 feels that he needs an extra pair of legs in his duel with his fellow Lion?

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

PKNS FC and Singapore international Faris Ramli had double cause to celebrate the past week after dishing out two back-to-back routs in the MSL.

Winger Faris got the Red Ants off to the best possible start against Negeri Sembilan FA last Wednesday when he scored his fifth league goal. It prompted a goal fest as the game finished 5-3 after Safee Sali, Bruno, Romel Morales and Khyril Muhymeen all joined the PKNS number 30 on the PKNS score sheet.

The Red Ants then continued where they left off when they handed Terengganu FC a 4-0 drubbing at the Shah Alam Stadium.

This time though, it was Brazilian midfielder Bruno who got the proceedings started with a spot-kick early in the first half. The Red Ants then doubled their advantage via vice captain Zac Anderson to go into the break two-up.

Further goals from Bruno and forward Jafri Chew meant that PKNS stayed sixth in the MSL table with 29 points. The Red Ants will lock horns next with PKNP FC later tonight before visiting Pahang FA on Saturday!

As a treat, Faris was out and about with some of his Red Ants teammates enjoying their recent success with a durian feast!

Aside from the two results (and his goal), 25-year-old Faris had another reason to break out the fun as he celebrated his dad’s birthday over the weekend.

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

Following their Malaysia FA Cup triumph, Pahang FA and midfielder Safuwan Baharudin were held to a goalless draw against PKNP FC last Wednesday.

It was the same result again over the weekend as the Elephants and their number 21 shared the points with Perak TBG FC.

At the Perak Stadium, Pahang seemed to be in control following striker Norshahrul Idlan’s 16th minute opener only for Seladang midfielder Nor Hakim to level the score 10 minutes later. Safuwan nearly clinched it for the visitors when he hit the crossbar from a corner, but the game ended 1-1.

The Elephants, who are fifth in the league, missed the golden opportunity to go level with second-placed Perak and are two points behind. They are scheduled to take on Melaka United tonight and PKNS FC this coming Saturday.

It looks to be a busy week of reunion for Safuwan – with the 26-year-old versatile midfielder due to be face Singapore compatriots Shahdan and Faris on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

Enjoying a rare quiet moment before his hectic week, the two-time Malaysia FA Cup winner revealed how he, striker Issey Nakajima and captain Matthew Davies enjoy unwinding with a game of cards during their team travels.

Now, here’s hoping that none of them will be getting carded in their MSL games…

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Despite securing his sixth MSL title last Tuesday, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) captain Hariss Harun had little time to rest (or celebrate) as he led his club out against Kedah FA on Friday.

Not one to rest on his laurels, the JDT number 16 issued a pre-game rallying cry promising the fans that both he and the rest of the team will be highly motivated to land a win despite clinching the league’s top prize.

And at the Darul Aman Stadium, the Singapore international midfielder saw the Southern Tigers race to a 2-0 lead at half time all thanks to strikes from Gonzalo Cabrera and Fernando Marquez.

The Red Eagles clawed one back courtesy of a Sandro penalty midway through the second half, but JDT were never in any threat of walking away with all the three points.

They take on second-from-bottom side Kelantan FA this coming Friday at home before travelling to face PKNP FC next Monday.

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app.

For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

* FOX+ is available in select territories