Safawi Rasid, Farizal Marlias magic as JDT down Perak to win MSL title

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) clinched their fifth consecutive Malaysia Super League (MSL) title after a come- from-behind 2-1 victory away to Perak FA. Their 15th league win had everything: determination, resilience and an outstanding cameo from one of the best players in the country in Safawi Rasid.

Here is how the Southern Tigers players fared on their way to yet another league domination.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Farizal Marlias (9) – Produced a stunning save to deny Gilmar Jose at the end of the first half. Produced another super save to deny Wander Luiz late in the game. One of many JDT standout players this season.

Azrif Nasrulhaq (6) – Was rash in some of his tackling as he tried to recovered ground when Perak launched into an attack. Still easing his way back into the starting line-up.

Marcos Antonio (6.5) – Wasn’t as steady as he usually is, but did enough to ensure the Perak strikeforce didn’t cause JDT too much problems.

Fadhli Shas (6.5) – Getting used to his partnership with Marcos Antonio. Conceded a few petty fouls on the edge of the penalty box, but did well overall.

Corbin-Ong (6) – Forayed forward almost with every chance he got to support Gonzalo Cabrera. Used his physical presence to good effect.

Hariss Harun (7) – Popped up with the all-important equalizer right after Perak had taken the lead. The Singaporean midfielder was a quiet figure, but delivered when it mattered. Consistent.

Gonzalo Cabrera (7.5) – Was always trying to create inroads from the left wing by cutting in. Created the goal for Safawi Rasid which ultimately won them the league title.

Syamer Kutty Abba (7) – Had a good chance in the first half, but saw his shot blocked. Was given to license to roam forward with Hariss Harun holding the midfield fort.

Fernando Elizari (7) – Wasn’t at his effective best on the night, but still fashioned a few chances for Fernando Marquez.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (5.5) – Didn’t quite live up to expectations after being handed a starting berth. Made way for Nazmi Faiz in the second half.

Fernando Marquez (6) – Missed two good chances in the first half. The Argentine has been inconsistent. Brilliant in one match, subpar in the next. He needs a couple of chances to get a goal.

Substitutions

Natxo Insa (for Syamer Kutty Abba 54’) (6) – Displayed some silky touches after coming on, and ensured JDT went on the offence more.

Safawi Rasid (for Ahmad Hazwan Bakri 69’) (9) – Set up Hariss Harun’s goal with a sublime curling free-kick, and went on to snatch the winner to win JDT their fifth consecutive league title. What else can u say about this player.

Nazmi Faiz (for Fernando Elizari 76’) (7) – Helped drive the visitors forward after coming on. Nazmi linked up well on the left wing with Gonzalo Cabrera.

