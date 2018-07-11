Lions in Malaysia: Hariss clinches sixth MSL title; Safuwan dedicates FA Cup win to fans

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Having been on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) the last time out, Melaka United and midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman made amends last night in the Malaysia Super League (MSL).

Up against Kedah FA, the Sang Kancil, who had their Singapore international in the starting eleven, raced into a 2-0 lead at the break thanks to vice-captain Khair Jones and winger Gopinathan Ramachandra.

The Red Eagle briefly threatened to stage a comeback when they were awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute – which striker Paulo Rangel tucked away. However, Melaka, with their number 16 bossing the midfield, replied 10 minutes later when Gopinathan added his second and Nigerian forward Ifedayo Omosuyi added the finishing touches in the 4-1 win.

As such, Sang Kancil move up to seventh spot in the MSL table on 23 points. They take on Kelantan FA this Saturday at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

But before heading up to face the Red Warriors, 30-year-old Shahdan elected to be a homebody and spend time with his kids, Shaqeelilhan and Shaheenilhan.

And much like their dad, the little ones also have a sweet tooth as they snacked obliviously on tasty biscuits while the Suzuki Cup winner filmed them for his Instagram stories.

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

Suffering World Cup heartbreak this morning, PKNS FC winger Faris Ramli had to endure watching his idol Eden Hazard and Belgium exit the tournament after losing 1-0 to France in the semis.

At least, the Singapore international had a restful break back in the little red dot – having spent his weekend with his expecting wife.

Faris, who was out and about at a bazaar at the Singapore Expo Convention Centre, even managed to squeeze in an intimate steak dinner with his other half at the local eatery Mak’s Place.

However, with PKNS due to go against Negeri Sembilan FA later tonight, the 25-year-old MSL title and FA Cup winner has since returned back to Selangor-based club.

The PKNS number 30, who confessed that he misses Singapore already, unleashed his inner #MasterChef as he whipped up a simple hearty meal of rice, omelette and fried salted egg chicken!

Chef Faris, it is still not too late to join in the Singapore edition of the award-winning reality cooking show hehe…

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

Midfielder Safuwan Baharudin added another medal to his trophy collection as Pahang FA overcame Selangor FA last Saturday to clinch the Malaysia FA Cup.

26-year-old Safuwan, who played a key role in stemming the Red Giants’ attack, was on the pitch when fellow Elephant midfielder Nor Azam opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Selangor then gave away a penalty in the 62nd minute which was dutifully converted by Pahang’s Brazilian forward Patrick Cruz to hand them a 2-0 victory and the coveted cup.

Being the first trophy that he has won with Pahang, Safuwan was naturally in party mode as he paid tribute to the Elephants fans, whom he dubbed as their 12th man!

The Pahang number 21, who previously won the FA Cup in 2015 with LionsXII, moved from PDRM FA at the start of the current season and have racked up 21 appearances and three goals thus far.

Up next, the Singapore international and the fifth-placed club will entertain PKNP FC later tonight at the Darul Makmur Stadium.

The versatile Safuwan, who can also play at centre-back, will now focus his attention on securing second spot in the MSL in what must be a successful debut season with the Kuantan-based club.

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

With only Perak TBG FC standing in the way of JDT’s title celebrations, the Johor-based side and captain Hariss Harun were made to endure a late scare last night.

At the Perak Stadium, JDT and the Seladang contested a goalless first half before Perak midfielder Nor Hakim pounced to give his side the advantage in the 72nd minute.

It was then that midfielder Hariss led by example and levelled the proceedings just three minutes later. The JDT number 14’s strike inspired a comeback which was completed by forward Safawi Rasid – who scored for the second successive league match.

And with that all important victory, JDT clinched their fifth MSL title in a row while 27-year-old Hariss has now won six consecutive league titles. Hariss won the 2013 MSL title with his previous club, LionsXII.

But there is no time to celebrate for the Singapore international and the Johor Southern Tigers with Kedah FA waiting in the league this coming Friday.

Despite being exhausted from the intense Kedah match, Hariss still managed to find a moment to voice his support for the trapped Thai youth football team who were finally all rescued yesterday.

Talk about a leader with a big heart! #markofatruechamp

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app.

For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

* FOX+ is available in select territories