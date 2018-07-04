5 ASEAN players set to stay for MSL 2019

With the Malaysia Super League (MSL) already past its halfway mark, almost all clubs will be conducting mental checknotes on their players, including their ASEAN recruits.

While the second transfer window has already shut, these clubs will no doubt continue to assess and justify why they must keep these regional imports on their payroll in the coming months, and perhaps into 2019.

FOX Sports Malaysia highlights some of the ASEAN stars who could stake a claim to remain in Malaysia for the foreseeable future.

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA, midfielder)

It is not difficult to see why Pahang have locked down this Singapore asset until 2020. It is rare for Malaysian clubs to commit to a foreign player beyond one season, but Safuwan is a proven model of consistency. He recently scored against his 20th team in Malaysia, a feat no other player of his generation has achieved. In total, the 26-year-old has scored 30 times in over seven seasons, and from a deeper lying midfield position at that. Safuwan doesn’t just score, his timing and all round influence certainly merits an extended stay.

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC, winger)

It is easy to see why Faris was desperate to work with K. Rajagobal, even from his LionsXII days. The former Malaysia head coach seems to bring out the best in this former Home United star. Faris has turned into a vital cog of Rajagobal’s team that consists of many quality foreigners such as Rafael Ramazotti and Bruno Oliviera as well. His pace and direct attacking play has given PKNS more depth and dimension in 2018. When the management sits down to reassess their imports at the season end, Faris will be on par to match the rest of their foreign stars.

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA, winger)

The high-flying Indonesian is another seasoned campaigner in the Malaysia Super League (MSL). During his time at Selangor, Andik used to still single handedly draw crowds due to his searing pace, hard work and all round humble personality. Andik has now found a new lease of life in Kedah, and is built to succeed in this pacey attacking outfit. With two goals to his name and a handful of assists already so far, Andik could stay as Kedah’s Asean player for years to come if he continues playing like this.

Thierry Bin (Terengganu FA, midfielder)

While some of his Cambodian compatriots have failed miserably in their short MSL stint, Thierry has flourished under Irfan Bakti and Terengganu. The French-born Cambodian continues to compliment a strong Turtles midfield which also consists of Lee Tuck, Faiz Nasir and J. Partiban. Thierry’s performances has been effective to say the least. What he does so well is sit deeper than his teammates, does the dirty work and allow them space when Terengganu go on the offence. Many clubs have developed a phobia of recruiting Cambodian players after watching Chan Vathanaka and Keo Sokpheng, but Theirry is a testament that Cambodians can excel in Malaysia too.

Hariss Harun (JDT, midfielder)

While the MSL champions elect have rotated their squad this season, Hariss is one of the players that has seen plenty of game time. The Singapore midfielder has also assumed the captain’s armband this year, which is one of the reasons he has been thriving for JDT this year. Hariss’s physical presence, understanding of the game and positioning have spurred JDT to turn draws into victories. Besides that, he has also developed into a mentor for the younger players such as Syamer Kutty Abba. While many foreign players may come and go in JDT, Hariss looks to be a permanent fixture for seasons to come.