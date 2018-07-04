Lions in Malaysia: Safuwan excited for FA Cup final; Shahdan shows his colours

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

With the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on hiatus because of the FA Cup, midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman and Melaka United were afforded a two-week break.

Sang Kancil and Shahdan are due to resume league duties next Tuesday when they entertain Kedah FA at the Hang Jebat Stadium. Melaka currently sit in ninth in the standings with 20 points after 17 games.

Last time out, Singapore international Shahdan had to stomach a heavy defeat at the hands of reigning league champs, and current table leaders, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Thankfully though, the 30-year-old was certainly not sick this past week as he hit up the buffet line at the Melaka International Trade Centre!

Showcasing the colourful local kueh (cakes) spread on his Instagram stories, Shahdan certainly made us jealous much of the inviting kueh salat and pandan coconut huat kueh – which green and white colour scheme coincides with that of the Sang Kancil!

And when he wasn’t indulging in sweet treats, the 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup winner chose to spend his MSL mini-break with his little ones #Shaqeelilhan and #Shaheenilhan.

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

Having trailed Selangor FA by four goals in the Malaysia FA Cup semi-finals first leg, winger Faris Ramli and PKNS FC were desperate to make amends.

At the second leg last Saturday, the Red Ants, who omitted four-goal Faris from the matchday squad, were caught out in the 71st minute when Selangor’s Rufino Segovia struck to give the Red Giants the lead. But, PKNS recovered to force a 1-1 draw in the end with midfielder Alif Haikal netting a late consolation for the hosts at the Shah Alam Stadium.

As a result, PKNS and Faris crashed out of the cup as Selangor move on to meet Pahang FA in the final this Saturday. PKNS, who are sixth in the MSL table, face relegation-threatened Negeri Sembilan FA next Wednesday.

But until then, 25-year-old Faris has been swept up in the World Cup fever like everyone else!

The Singapore international, who is a fan of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, caught the Belgium vs Japan last-16 match and would have been delighted that the Belgians survived a second-half scare to comeback with a 3-2 win!

And in further good news, Faris is also slated to become a father soon! The PKNS number 30, who shared the latest ultrasound snaps of his 31-week-old son, should be welcoming a new addition to his family in August.

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

It is a big weekend ahead for Safuwan Baharudin and Pahang FA as they look to clinch the Malaysia FA Cup this coming Saturday.

The Elephants, with midfielder Safuwan in the starting XI, booked their place in the domestic cup final after handing PKNP FC a 2-1 loss last Sunday.

At the Perak Stadium, Pahang grabbed the lead midway through the first period via Nigerian striker Austin Amutu. Norshahrul Idlan found the net to give Pahang some breathing space before PKNP pulled one back from the spot thanks to defender Franklin Anzite in the second half.

Coupled with the 1-1 first-leg score, the Elephants and Safuwan progressed 3-2 on aggregate and are due to take on Selangor FA at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Despite having won it once before, 26-year-old Safuwan is visibly excited at the prospect of adding a second Malaysia FA Cup to his medal tally. The Singapore international uploaded a personal video of the cheering Pahang faithful after their second-leg win over PKNP.

Besides imploring the Elephants fans to turn up to support their team, the 2013 MSL title winner also took the opportunity to thank them for being their 12th man!

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

With Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC only taking on Perak TBG FC in the league next Wednesday, midfield stalwart Hariss Harun earned a well-deserved rest.

This week, Harimau Selatan coach Raul Longhi revealed on their Facebook page that the 27-year-old AFC Cup winner regularly ran two kilometres more on average than his teammates or the opposition during a match. Talk about putting in a real shift on the pitch!

Longhi, who was also lauded for his managerial efforts, was named the Fanskick Manager of the Month for June. The Argentine recorded five wins with his team scoring 11 goals while conceding just one goal during that period.

Boasting such fine form, it is no surprise then that the JDT and captain Hariss are just one win away from clinching the MSL league title in which they hold a massive 13-point lead over their next closest title rival Perak.

The Harimau Selatan number 14 is chasing his fifth league title, but the Bos Gaurus will be out to delay the title celebration when they meet next Tuesday at the Perak Stadium.

