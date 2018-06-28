Hamidin set to become next FAM president after Annuar pulls out

Datuk Hamidin Amin is set to become the next Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president after Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who rivaled him for the hot seat pulled out on Thursday.

“After listening to the views and advice of Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) and giving it deep thought, I have decided to withdraw from the elections to allow Datuk Hamidin Amin to become the next president,” said Annuar on his Facebook page.

“I will devote my time into politics after this. Thanks to those who nominated me. I pray that the FAM congress will go well and I wish Malaysian football all the best.”

Hamidin will win the president post uncontested following Annuar’s withdrawal at the FAM elections on July 14.

Before this, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim withdrew from contesting and it was set to be a two-way contest between Hamidin and Annuar.

Abdul Azim was surprisingly nominated by Pahang FA, while Annuar got the nod from Kuala Lumpur FA.

Hamidin was likely to win in any case, having served in the national body for some time now as secretary-general.

The former Selangor FA official will be the first commoner to assume the presidency post, previously held by politicians and royalties.

Another big advantage is that Hamidin has a great working relationship with TMJ, who is now the Malaysia Football League chairman.

Hamidin will be working closely with TMJ with regards to the national team and also the domestic league matters.

But the new FAM president will have big shoes to fill following TMJ’s exit in March.

In his short stint, the Johor Darul Ta’zim boss had brought in lucrative sponsorships to the league, ensured that competing teams received more revenue, and cleared FAM’s existing debts among others.

Another task on Hamidin’s to-do list is finding a way to improving Malaysia’s national team ranking, and appointing his successor for the secretary-general post.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia Facebook