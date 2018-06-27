JDT Player Ratings: Elizari, Safawi and Nazmi oozed class against Melaka

Fernando Elizari, Nazmi Faiz and Safawi Rasid oozed class against Melaka United. Find out how the rest of the JDT players did on Tuesday night.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will be preparing for another mega title celebration after inching to within one victory away from a fifth consecutive Malaysia Super League title.

Their 4-0 demolition of Melaka United FA on Tuesday highlights the strength and consistency of this winning machine, who are relentless in their pursuit of domestic dominance.

Find out how each Southern Tigers player combined to pick apart the poor Mousedeers at their own turf.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Farizal Marlias (7) – Made a phenomenal stop to deny Melaka’s in-form striker Ifedayo Olusegun in the first half, when the score was still goalless.

Marcos Antonio (8) – Again a rock at the back. Ensured JDT kept their shape in defence and brilliantly shielded Olesegun from a one-on-one situation with Farizal.

Fadhli Shas (7) – Did well to deputise for Aidil Zafuan, and looks a better choice to partner Marcos Antonio in the heart of defence.

Corbin-Ong (6) – Enjoyed plenty of freedom to roam about with Melaka not offering much upfront. Played more central compared to previous games.

Azrif Nasrulhaq (6) – Slowly regaining his match fitness. Stayed up from most parts of the game as Melaka struggled to find any inroads from the flanks.

Hariss Harun (6) – Had two good chances to score in the first half. Didn’t have to do too much in midfield against a poor Melaka side.

Syamer Kutty Abba (6.5) – This young midfielder notched another important cap with an assured performance. His physical superiority stands out.

Fernando Elizari (9) – Produced another man-of-the match performance with a goal and two assist. This Argentine playmaker is proving to be a bargain for the team.

Safawi Rasid (7) – Made a clever run to finish expertly and give JDT a 3-0 lead in the second half. Another powerful performance from one of the best players in the country.

Gonzalo Cabrera (7) – Was the other creative force besides Elizari. Gave the Melaka defence a tough time with his constant movement.

Fernando Marquez (7.5) – Gave JDT real purpose upfront with his energy and ability to sniff out half chances. Scored a well-taken goal to give JDT the lead in the first half.

Substitutions

Natxo Insa (for Syamer Kutty Abba 76’) (7) – His brilliant run into the box and pass for Nazmi Faiz completed JDT’s dominant win. Slowly regaining his form.

Nazmi Faiz (for Gonzalo Cabrera 80’) (7.5) – Picked up where Cabrera left off and finished with a close range goal late on.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (for Safawi Rasid 76’) (6) – Not as effective as the other substitutes but was hardworking on the channels.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook