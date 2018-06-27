Southern Tigers one win away from MSL title as Pahang held by Selangor

With their victory over Melaka United on Tuesday, Johor Darul Ta’zim are now one win away from another Malaysia Super League title.

Selangor FA and Pahang FA played out a 1-1 draw in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Tuesday, as Johor Darul Ta’zim thrashed Melaka United FA 4-0 to sit within one win away from the league title.

Other results saw Kedah FA overcome PKNS FC 2-0, while Perak FA edged Kelantan FA 1-0.

At Darul Makmur Stadium, Selangor were on a high after their 4-0 thumping of PKNS FC in the FA Cup first-leg semifinal last weekend, and they took that momentum to fashion the first real chance of the game.

Every Red Giants fan would have put their money on Rufino Segovia scoring another league goal when he found space in a good position, but the Spaniard fired high and wide midway through the first half.

Amri Yahyah sent a free-kick wide shortly after as Selangor tried to force the opener.

Pahang finally came to life just before the break with Canadian forward Issey Nakajima-Farran forcing a save from Khairul Azhan Khalid.

But the Elephants eventually took the lead through Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria’s goal in the 49th minute.

Selangor were back level shortly after through Segovia, who netted his 14th goal of the season.

JDT meanwhile are only 90 minutes away from clinching their fifth consecutive MSL title after a comfortable victory away to struggling Melaka.

Fernando Elizari was again the Southern Tigers mastermind win with a goal and two assist on the night.

Elizari’s goal was sandwiched between a Fernando Marquez strike in the first half and a Safawi Rasid effort midway after the break.

Substitute Nazmi Faiz put the icing on the cake with a late fourth for their 14th league victory.

Perak stayed second after a hard fought 1-0 victory over bottom side Kelantan at Perak Stadium, thanks to a Leandro Dos Santos second half penalty.

Kelantan’s 12th defeat in 17 matches all but seals their fate in top flight.

Kedah replaced Pahang in third after Paulo Rangel and Andik Vermansyah scored to give the Red Eagles a 2-0 win over PKNS.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook