JDT coach Raul Longhi could field fit again Natxo Insa for Melaka clash

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Raul Longhi will be altering his line-up ahead of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) clash against Melaka United FA on Tuesday.

Should the Southern Tigers win at Hang Jebat Stadium, they will need only one more victory to be crowned MSL champions for the fifth year running.

But Longhi confirmed he will not field the same personnel who overcame Terengganu FA 2-0 last week.

One man who is definitely out of the equation is centre-back Aidil Zafuan, who was red carded in that win.

“Fadhli (Shas) will replace Aidil and I believe the former will do well, while Natxo Insa has regained his fitness and the Spanish-born will likely start in midfield tomorrow,” Longhi told New Straits Times.

“Melaka under coach E. Elavarasan has improved but we are ready as I have analysed his tactics. They have a good side with quality locals and imports, and we need to be cautious.”

JDT have reiterated they will not ease their title pursuit despite being so close to the finish line with a 13-point lead.

The Southern Tigers seem to be picking up pace at this crucial stage of the season, and it is only a matter of time before they wrap up the title.

One player who has made quite a difference is Argentine playmaker Fernando Elizari, with his creative drive to engineer JDT’s attacking moves.

He will be counted on to unlock the Melaka defence, while his striking counterpart Fernando Marquez will be out to find more goals.

Melaka are expected to offer some resistance at home, and should once again pine their hopes on new signing Ifedayo Olusegun to get the goals.

The Nigerian forward has already scored five times in three appearances, and will be expected to trouble the JDT defence with his speed and eye for goal.

Three other matches are taking place on Tuesday.

Perak FA welcome the visit of bottom side Kelantan FA, Kedah FA entertain PKNS FC at home while Pahang FA will take on Selangor FA.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook