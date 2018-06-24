Rajagobal, Nazliazmi hail Selangor’s Amri Yahyah as “one of the best”

Age is just a number as Amri Yahyah produces attacking masterclass to help Selangor to a 4-0 win over PKNS FC to earn the plaudits of both coaches.

Rufino Segovia may have scored a hat-trick to take Selangor FA within the cusp of the FA Cup final after humbling PKNS FC 4-0, but it was Amri Yahyah who earned rave reviews from both coaches.

Segovia fired home a treble as Selangor ran riot in the first-leg semifinals at Cheras Stadium on Saturday, but both Nazliazmi Nasir and even K. Rajagobal felt Amri was the architect of the win.

“Amri is a model professional and he is always highly disciplined. I used him as a target man behind Segovia and everything went to plan after that,” Nazliazmi said.

“Our game plan was to press them high up the pitch and force them into committing errors. The players stuck to that plan and it paid off for us tonight.”

Even Rajagobal admitted his 37-year-old opponent made a defining difference on the night.

“Amri is an intelligent player, and his link-up play with Segovia was exceptional. We have to accept the reality that Selangor were simply better than us. It is not going to be easy and the players have to wake up in the second leg.”

Rajagobal will have to do the impossible when PKNS host Selangor in the return-leg at Shah Alam Stadium next Saturday.

But if they need any motivation to overturn this tie, PKNS just have to ask Kuala Lumpur FA, who overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first-leg quarterfinals against Selangor to win by the same score in the return leg.

The Red Giants eventually squeezed into the last four 8-7 on penalties, and Nazliazmi does not want a repeat of that lackadaisical performance.

“We were too confident in that match. PKNS will have a revenge plan so we have to be careful,” he said.

Pahang FA and PKNP FC are meanwhile set for an exciting return-leg after both teams cancelled each other out for a 1-1 draw in the first-leg on Saturday.

Ahmad Shukri Hamid had given the visitors a 13th minute lead at Darul Makmur Stadium, but Pahang equalized through Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria to pave the way for an open contest next Saturday.

