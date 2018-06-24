Selangor Ratings: Rufino hat-trick as Red Giants maul PKNS in FA Cup

It was Rufino Segovia’s night as he smashed three past PKNS. Find out who else did well for the Red Giants. Find out who else did well for Selangor.

Selangor FA have one foot in the FA Cup final after Rufino Segovia fired a hat-trick to condemn PKNS FC to a 4-0 thrashing in the first leg of their semifinal tie at Cheras Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Giants were head and shoulders above their opponents on the night, leaving K. Rajagobal’s men with more than a mountain to climb in the return leg next week.

Find out how Nazliazmi Nasir’s men fared in their biggest game of the season to date.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Khairulazhan Khalid (6) – Was relaxed for most parts of the game. Pulled off a good save to deny Bruno Oliveira in the first half, and two important stops late in the game.

K. Kannan (7) – Kept Safee Sali in check and combined well with Ilham Armaiyn on the left wing. Will be a mainstay in the team if he maintains this sort of performance.

Amirul Ashraf (6) – The young full-back was full of running and did well against the PKNS attackers. Justified his starting berth.

Willian Pacheco (6.5) – Commanding in the air and quick to anticipate the low crosses that came in from the flanks.

Alfonso De La Cruz (6.5) – Did well to cope with the pace and power of Rafael Ramazotti. Produced a much better performance than previous matches.

Saiful Ridzuwan Selamat (6) – Didn’t need to do much in midfield, but was tidy in possession and kept Selangor on the front foot.

Ilham Armaiyn (6) – His work-rate remains undisputed but the Indonesian must do better in good positions. Wasted good opportunities from one-on-one situations.

Syahmi Safari (6.5) –Did well to provide the extra body when Selangor pushed forward in attack, and tracked back to help his fullback when needed to.

D. Kugan (7) – Set Selangor on their way to the rout with an assist for Rufino’s first goal. Slowly staking a claim in the first 11 after warming the bench before this.

Amri Yahyah (8) – Produced another talisman performance. At 37, he is aging like fine wine and continues to be an undisputed asset for Selangor

Rufino Segovia (9) – Has single handedly taken Selangor to the cusp of the final. His hat-trick takes him to eight goals in the competition, more than any other player.

Substitutions

Azamuddin Akil (for Ilham Armaiyn 71’) (5.5) – Dropped deeper to help his defence with PKNS chasing the game late on.

Abdul Halim Zainal (for D.Kugan 84’) (5) – Did not have much of the ball in his short cameo.

Photo credit: Selangor FA Facebook