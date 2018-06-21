Hariss Harun hails free-flowing JDT after Terengganu win as MSL title looms

The superlatives have been spilled on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) time and again, and their captain Hariss Harun explained why the Southern Tigers are now only two games away from another Malaysia Super League (MSL) conquest.

Goals from Marcos Antonio and Gonzalo Cabrera gave JDT a 2-0 triumph over Terengganu FA on Wednesday, ultimately pulling them further from the chasing pack with a 13-point cushion.

“Our players know how to play the ball, how and where to put the passes together. It makes things so much easier to play football the way you want to,” said Hariss after the win.

JDT were reduced to 10 men for the final 18 minutes after Aidil Zafuan received a direct red card for fouling J. Partiban, but the hosts kept their composure to notch another win at their Larkin fortress.

One player who would continue making an impact is Syamer Kutty Abba, a polished performer who finished the game with an assist.

“His reputation has grown since he did well at the AFC age group championship. He looks sharp in training and is now showing it on the pitch,” added Hariss of his fellow midfield comrade.

ULASAN PERLAWANAN UNIFI LIGA SUPER MALAYSIA 2018 ANTARA JDT VS TERENGGANU FCKEPUTUSAN MASA PENUHJDT [2-0] TERENGGANU… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Cabrera, meanwhile, insists that JDT still have work to do in their remaining six matches.

“Yeah maybe,” was the Argentine’s reply when asked about winning the title.

“We have six more finals, so we will take it game by game.”

Two away victories against Melaka United FA (June 26) and Perak FA (July 7) would seal JDT’s fifth consecutive league title.

If they do not take maximum points from both matches, they would still have time do it against Kedah FA, Kelantan FA, PKNP FC and Kuala Lumpur FA.

With only one defeat so far despite a change in coaching and foreign personnel, JDT have been head and shoulders above the rest.

Winning the MSL this year also has an added incentive as it offers them an automatic berth to the elusive AFC Champions League in 2019.

The league will resume next week after the FA Cup first-leg semifinals this weekend.