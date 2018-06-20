Amri Yahyah magic rescues point for Selangor against Perak in MSL

Selangor FA needed a late equalizer from their captain and talisman Amri Yahyah as they forced a 1-1 draw against second place Perak FA in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Tuesday.

Other results saw Pahang FA condemn Negeri Sembilan FA to a 3-1 defeat, thanks to an Issey Nakajima-Farran brace.

PKNS FC also inflicted further misery over rock bottom Kelantan FA with a 2-0 win, while Melaka United overcame PKNP FC 2-1.

Selangor started off encouragingly enough at Cheras Stadium, with their Spanish hotshot striker Rufino Segovia threatening early on.

Amri came closest for Selangor in the opening period with a rasping shot, but his close range effort by beaten away by Khairul Amri in the Perak goal.

Perak were dominating midfield through Ahmad Khairil Anuar and Wander Luiz, who completely outshone Evan Dimas and Saiful Ridzwan Selamat.

Just before the break, Perak went ahead courtesy of an Alfonso De La Cruz own goal, the defender sticking out a leg to divert Nor Hakim Hassan’s teasing cross into his own net.

History has it that Selangor do like giving gifts to Perak.

The Bos Gaurus have now benefited from three own goals in the last five showdowns against the Red Giants.

Selangor came out with more attacking intent after the break, and tried to fashion some goalscoring chances through set-pieces.

Syahmi Safari came close midway through the second half, but couldn’t keep his half volley down after finding space in a good position.

But Selangor were level nine minutes from time, thanks to Amri’s free-kick, which curled past a sea of bodies and goalkeeper Khairul before nestling into the bottom corner.

Tamat separuh masa kedua. Skuad Tok Gajah berjaya membawa pulang 3 mata penuh dari Paroi dalam saingan Liga Super…. Posted by Pahang FA on Tuesday, 19 June 2018

In Paroi, Pahang stayed within sight of Perak in third after a comfortable away win over Negeri Sembilan.

Nakajima-Farran fired the Elephants to a sixth minute lead from outside the penalty box, before the Canadian forward doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 64th minute.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha sealed the win seven minutes later.

PKNS new signing Bruno Matos was the difference against Kelantan, the Brazilian midfielder scoring two goals in either half to give the visitors a crucial away win.

The defeat should all but seal Kelantan’s life in the top flight, after they slumped to a 11th loss in 16 matches this season.

League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) could move 13 points clear in the MSL should they overcome Terengganu FA on Wednesday.

Photo credit: Selangor FA