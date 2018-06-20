Lions in Malaysia: Shahdan & Faris back to winning ways, Safuwan keeps pace with Hariss

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Last time out, Melaka United and midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman tasted defeat at the hands of Kuala Lumpur FA in the Malaysia Super League. But last night, Singapore international Shahdan and the Sang Kancil got back to winning ways by coming away with a 2-1 win against PKNP FC.

At the Batu Kawan Stadium, midfielder Lee Chang-Hoon hit back in the 65th minute with a goal to cancel out PKNP’s opening goal. Nigerian striker Ifedayo Olusegun popped up in the 90th minute to secure all the three points.

Melaka United move to seventh in the table on 20 points. They are due to take on league champs Johor Darul Ta’ zim next Tuesday.

Enjoying a week and a half break prior to the PKNP match, 30-year-old Shahdan had ample time to prepare for the game and last week’s Hari Raya holiday.

The Melaka number 16 shared several festive photos of him and his family in their finest. Colour-coordinating his outfit with his wife and two kids, Shahdan opted for a purple and pink baju melayu this year.

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

Having not won in five league matches, PKNS FC and winger Faris Ramli hoped to put it right as they went up against Kelantan FA.

Against the rock-bottom team, PKNS had new signing Bruno Matos to thank as the Brazilian midfielder struck a brace in the fourth and 85th minute to condemn the Red Warriors to their 11th league loss.

Following the 2-1 win, PKNS take up sixth place with 23 points after 16 matches gone.

While the Red Ants are celebrating their victory, perhaps 25-year-old Faris can share some party tips?

After all, the Singaporean winger, who has four goals to his name, did share his family’s kick ass Hari Raya family video and we got to admit, it did gave us a bad case of the #FOMO.

A lively conga line, boisterous singalongs and a specially composed backing musical track showed that when it comes parties, there ain’t no party like a Faris’ party! #LIT

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

Looking to bounce back from their loss to league champs JDT, Pahang FA and Singapore midfielder Safuwan Baharudin did exactly just last night.

At the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, the Elephants took the lead through Issey Nakajima-Farran as early as the sixth minute. The Canadian winger added a second to his tally in the second half before forward Norshahrul Idlan finished the scoring for Pahang in the 71st minute to earn a 3-1 victory.

Keeping pace with second-placed Perak TBG, Pahang sit behind in third on 27 points and are due to meet PKNP FC in the Malaysia FA Cup this Saturday.

26-year-old Safuwan, who can also play in defence, should be raring to go this weekend considering that he had a short Hari Raya break.

Besides out visiting, the Pahang number 21 also took the time to spend some quality playtime with his son during the festive period.

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Sitting pretty at the top of the Malaysia Super League table, reigning champions Johor Darul Ta’zim and midfielder Hariss Harun head into their match against Terengganu FC with the utmost confidence.

Just before the break, the Harimau Selatan confidently saw off title contenders Pahang FA with a 2-1 win away at the Darul Makmur Stadium. Argentine duo Fernando Marquez and Gonzalo Cabrera both struck to snatch all three vital points.

JDT, currently on 38 points, hold a 10-point lead over second-placed Perak TBG.

But before squaring off with fifth-placed Terengganu FC tonight, 27-year-old Hariss will feel recharged and raring to go after the Hari Raya holiday weekend.

The Harimau Selatan number 14, who was part of the club’s festive video greeting, also took part in a breaking of fast ceremony with orphans earlier on in the month.

