No more silly mistakes, says Selangor captain Amri ahead of Perak clash

Selangor FA head coach Nazliazmi Nasir is hoping his players will return from their week-long Hari Raya celebrations revitalized to face an in-form Perak FA in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Tuesday.

The Red Giants will host their second-placed opponents at Cheras Stadium, and are desperate for points to move up from eighth.

“Perak are in top form at the moment, and we need positive performances from all the players to get something from this game. I’m hoping all the players will return fresh after their break,” Nazliazmi told FOX Sports Asia.

The Red Giants have only won twice in their last five matches, and have been guilty of switching off during crucial moments which have costed them precious points.

In their last game against PKNS FC (on June 10), Selangor led until the second minute of injury time before Rafael Ramazotti scored to share the spoils for a 2-2 draw.

Selangor captain Amri Yahyah, who was one of the top performers in that match, doesn’t want to see any more lapses from his teammates.

“We cannot drop any more points, just judging by our league standings. Perak are a good side with good strikers who will punish us if we make silly mistakes. I am counting on everyone to be sharp on Tuesday,” said Amri.

Selangor will once again rely on their Spanish hitman Rufino Segovia for the goals.

Other matches taking place on Tuesday will see bottom side Kelantan FA hosting PKNS, Negeri Sembilan FA facing Pahang FA while PKNP FC host Melaka United FA.

Kedah FA will welcome the visit of Kuala Lumpur FA on Wednesday, while league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim entertain Terengganu FA at home.

The Southern Tigers have an 11-point advantage ahead of this fixture, and will inch closer to a fifth consecutive league title if either Perak or third placed Pahang slip up.

MSL Midweek Fixtures

Tuesday

Selangor vs Perak

Negeri Sembilan vs Pahang

Kelantan vs PKNS

PKNP vs Melaka United

Wednesday

Kedah vs Kuala Lumpur

JDT vs Terengganu