Malaysia Super League

PKNS Player Ratings: Ramazotti strikes, Faris dazzles in Selangor draw

Nicolas Anil Nicolas Anil

The deadly combo of PKNS’ Rafael Ramazotti and Faris Ramli was made the difference against Selangor. Here are the player ratings for PKNS FC.

Rafael Ramazotti’s brace, including a deep injury-time equalizer was enough to share the spoils against Selangor FA for a 2-2 draw at Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday.

It was a mixed performance from the Red Ants, who could have won the Malaysia Super League game after dominating most parts. This was a case of the forward line outshining the defence.

Here is how K. Rajagobal’s men fared over the course of 90 minutes.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Tauffiq Ar Rasyid (5) – Could have done better to stop Rufino Segovia from scoring Selangor’s first goal. Was unlucky in conceding the second goal.

Nik Shahrul Azim (5) – Still adjusting to his new team after signing from Kelantan FA. Needs to work on his anticipation in dealing with big strikers like Rufino.

Zachary Anderson (5) – Was a dependable figure for most parts, until Rufino got the better of him to score Selangor’s first goal.

P. Gunalan (5.5) – Marshaled his full-back position well. Kept the Selangor attackers at bay for before he was substituted early in the second half.

Azmizi Azmi (5.5) – Did well to keep Ilham Armaiyn quiet on the left flank. His positioning was good and he kept things neat and tidy.

Daniel Ting (6) – A Michael Carrick performance from this England-born midfielder. Played the safe passes and didn’t do anything extravagant. Edged the midfield battle.

Romel Oswaldo (6) – Made a nuisance of himself when PKNS pushed forward in numbers. Was an added thorn to the home side’s three-man attack.

Faris Ramli (7) – Made both the Selangor full-backs work by drifting between both flanks. His quick feet and crosses offered a different dimension to PKNS attacks.

Bruno Olivera (6.5) – Was lively playing in the hole behind Ramazotti. He was always a threat due to his unpredictable movements.

Safee Sali (C) (6.5) – Worked tirelessly on the flanks, even though he had to chase down lost causes at times. At 34, Safee is still a much coveted asset.

Rafael Ramazotti (8) – PKNS’ most dangerous player, justified by two good finishes in either half. His physical strength and hold up play gave Selangor problems all night.

Substitutions

Qayyum Marjoni (for P.Gunalan 53’) (4.5) – Was out-muscled by D. Kugan, who put Selangor in the lead with two minutes remaining.

K. Gurusamy (for Romel Oswaldo 80’) (5) – Came on to provide that extra bid of cover when PKNS were going for the win. Made a couple of vital clearances.

Photo credit: PKNS FC Facebook

