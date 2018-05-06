Safawi instrumental in JDT triumph, Kelantan’s Fajr not pleased despite win

Raul Longhi holds Safawi Rasid in high praise while Fajr Ibrahim is unhappy with goalkeeper despite Kelantan win in Malaysia Super League.



The 4-0 thrashing of Negeri Sembilan FA which took Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) six points clear in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) summit was a result of their dominance, said head coach Raul Longhi.

The Southern Tigers emerged comfortable victors against the bottom side on Saturday, thanks to a brace from Safawi Rasid and goals from Gonzalo Cabrera and Corbin Ong.

While JDT had a tough time converting possession into goals in their previous games, it wasn’t the case at Paroi Stadium.

“We were in control for most parts of the game and it was good to see my players playing without pressure,” said Longhi.

JDT are set to be boosted with the addition of two forwards in Harry Novillo and Jorge Santos Silva when the second transfer window kicks into effect on Monday.

NEGERI SEMBILAN VS JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM Rangkuman dan aksi-aksi menarik Perlawanan unifi Liga Super Malaysia 2018 diantara pasukan Negeri Sembilan menentang Johor Darul Ta'zim pada 5hb Mei 2018 di Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Paroi. Luaskan Kuasamu Johor.———Watch the highlight from 2018 unifi Malaysia Super League match between Negeri Sembilan and Johor Darul Ta'zim on 5th May 2018 at TTuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi Luaskan Kuasamu Johor.Hidup Johor Demi Johor#HarimauSelatan#SouthernTigers#PermataSelatan#JewelOfTheSouth#JDTuntukSemua#JDTforAll Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Saturday, 5 May 2018

That means competition in the striking department will be rife, but JDT forward Ahmad Hazwan Bakri welcomed the new arrivals.

“As footballers, it is our duty to play the best we can. It is healthy competition with the arrival of these two new players. The Negeri win was good, but we have to keep going,” said Hazwan.

One player who will not lose his place in the side is Safawi, who has already banged in nine goals in all competitions this season.

His second goal, a cut in from the right wing and a sweet left-footed strike into the far post left JDT boss Tunku Sultan Ismail in absolute glee.

Kelantan FA head coach Fajr Ibrahim is another man who would be smiling on the inside after watching his side brush aside Kuala Lumpur FA 4-2 for only their second league win.

But the Syrian, who wanted to quit the club before being persuaded to stay on, wasn’t entirely pleased by some of the individual performances.

“I am disappointed with my goalkeeper (Fikri Che Soh) for conceding two soft goals. But our overall performance was good. We had a young squad tonight (Saturday) and they were hungry to win,” said Fajr.

“We have a lot of work to do after this, and hopefully this win will give us the motivation to achieve better results in the coming games.”

The win leaves Kelantan only a point behind the safety zone, occupied by Melaka United FA.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook