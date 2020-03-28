Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia rejects talks of pay cut during COVID-19

The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) has announced that they won’t agree to a pay cut during the suspension of the Malaysian domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footballers’ association argued that the contracts between the players and clubs have to be honoured because of the rise in living costs due to the movement control orders and the need to support other members of the family during the ongoing coronavirus situation.

“We players still have various commitments and the truth is there is an additional cost in day-to-day life due to the pandemic,” PFA Malaysia said in a 25-point statement. “It needs to be reminded that not all players earn large salaries and the income is very important at this time,” it said.

PENDIRIAN PFAM BERHUBUNG ISU GAJI DAN KONTRAK PEMAIN Baca di https://t.co/jlzDVdcoI9 pic.twitter.com/Oyit38J8TD — PFA Malaysia (@pfamalaysia) March 27, 2020

“Some have to spend more to take care of their household. There are also those who have to take care of family members who do not earn during the travel restrictions,” the footballers’ association said.

The statement was issued by PFAM president Safee Sali along with members Shahrul Saad, Farizal Marlias, Shahrom Kalam, Razman Roslan, Khairul Fahmi, Zaquan Adha Radzak and S Subramaniam.

PFAM also brought up the issue of unpaid salaries to the youth team members of Kelantan FA as well as Melaka United’s failure to settle salary arrears.

The players body’s response comes on the back of Football Association of Malaysia’s appeal to Malaysian clubs and players to hold discussions regarding salaries during the COVID-19 suspension.

(Photo credit: FA Selangor)