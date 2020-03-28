JDT players to contribute part of their salaries to Johor’s COVID-19 disaster fund

Players of Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have announced that they will contribute a part of their salaries to aid the battle against COVID-19 outbreak.

Malaysia has had over 2,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far and the pandemic has caused 26 deaths in the Southeast Asian nation till date. The Malaysia Super League, country’s top division, has also remained suspended since March 13.

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) players will contribute a portion of our salaries to the Johor Disaster Fund in hope that it will ease the burden of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/MEcAhzum64 — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) March 26, 2020

“JDT players will contribute a portion of our salaries to the Johor Disaster Fund in hope that it will ease the burden of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 outbreak has challenged each and every one of us and society needs to come together in this testing time,” said JDT captain Hariss Harun.

“I hope that our contributions will help many and I urge many more to come forward and make any form of contribution to help humanity overcome this dark episode,” the Johor midfielder said on the club’s social media handle.

Footballers, coaches and clubs across the globe have been making financial contributions to aid the fight against coronavirus including Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo who donated US$ 5,000 recently to Vietnam’s COVID-19 national fund.

(Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers)