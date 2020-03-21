Malaysia Premier League outfit Kelantan FA set to cut player salaries due to COVID-19 losses

Malaysia Premier League outfit Kelantan FA could be cutting their players’ salaries due to the financial impact rising from suspension of matches due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had announced it was suspending all football competitions across the country, including its top division Malaysia Super League and second division Malaysia Premier League, due to the COVID-19 situation on March 13.

And the Golden Deers say that they have been severely affected financially due to the suspension of matches and as a result, lack of ticket sales.

Dikala negara kita sedang dilanda dan diuji dengan WABAK COVID-19, sama-samalah kita panjatkan Doa memohon perlindungan supaya Allah pelihara negara kita daripada wabak ini terus menular.#BangunBilaJatuh#KelantanFA#GomoKelateGomo#TeamRedWarriors#TheRedWarriors pic.twitter.com/pVFNRJ6bRN — Kelantan FA Official (@kelantanrw) March 15, 2020

“We hope the players understand our situation. Without games, it has caused us to be short of funds. We lost about RM 100,000 each time when a game is not played. The gate collections are much needed to sustain the team’s expenditure,” Kelantan secretary general Husin Deraman told New Straits Times.

“We will have to meet the players and talk about the need to cut salaries. But this is only temporary until the league resumes,” he said.

Kelantan said that the club would need around RM 500,000 to RM 600,000 to run the club on a monthly basis.

(Photo credit: Kelantan FA)