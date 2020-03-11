Unconvincing JDT scrape to 1-0 win over PDRM; Pahang finally off the mark in Malaysia Super League

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) scraped to another win, this time 1-0 against PDRM FA, to maintain their perfect record three games into the 2020 Malaysia Super League season.

The defending champions had edged Kedah FA 1-0 in their opener before recording an unconvincing 2-1 win over newcomers UiTM FC on Saturday. And in the midweek fixture at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, the result was once again decided by a single goal against another promoted side.

This time, it was Diogo Luis Santo who came up with the all-important goal against the Cops with just six minutes left to play. The Brazilian forward’s penalty kick had hit the upright, however Diogo was at hand to turn the ball in after the Southern Tigers had hit the woodwork again on the rebound.

Meanwhile, in the other game of the day, Pahang FA recorded their first win of the season after two consecutive defeats after overcoming Sabah FA 2-0 at the Darul Makmur Stadium.

Ivan Carlos scored the opener for Pahang in the 22nd minute finding his name on the scoresheet in three consecutive Super League matches before the result was sealed in the 50th minute by Mark Goulon.

JDT lead the Malaysia Super League table with nine points from three matches while Melaka United, who have recorded two wins from two matches, are second with six. They are scheduled to face FELDA United on Wednesday.

(Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers)