Malaysia Super League 2020: JDT made to sweat in 2-1 win over UiTM; Pahang & Kedah fall to second defeats

Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) edged UiTM FC 2-1 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor to make it two wins out of two in the fledgling 2020 Malaysia Super League season.

JDT had began their domestic campaign with a 1-0 win over Kedah FA in the Malaysia Super League opener last week before recording a historic 2-1 win over K League outfit Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the AFC Champions League 2020.

Nazmi Faiz, who had been pivotal in the Southern Tigers’ ACL triumph contributing in the build-up to their opener from a penalty and providing the assist for Mauricio’s winning goal, was once again the hero for JDT — this time scoring the all-important goal with 20 minutes left to play.

Brazilian attacker Diogo Luis Santo had given the home side a lead in the ninth minute, but Victor Nirennold levelled the score 10 minutes later before Malaysia international midfielder Nazmi struck the winner in the 70th minute.

Meanwhile, 2019 runners-up Pahang FA fell to their second straight defeat of the season after going down 3-2 to PJ City FC at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam. The Elephants had lost their opener to Selangor 2-1 last week.

Kedah also suffered a second defeat in the Malaysian top division after losing a seven-goal thriller to Terengganu FC 4-3.

Meanwhile, Melaka United are currently at the top of the table after a 3-1 win over PDRM FA at the Hang Jebat Stadium making it six points from two matches for MUSA.

Sabah FA defeated FELDA United 3-1 thanks to goals from Rodoljub Paunovic, Park Tae-su and Maxius Musa while Selangor FA and Perak TBG played out a 1-1 draw at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

