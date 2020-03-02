Malaysia Super League 2020: Selangor FA edge Pahang 2-1; Perak defeat Terengganu FC 3-1

Selangor FA scored in the dying embers of the game to defeat last season’s runners-up Pahang FA 2-1 in their Malaysia Super League 2020 opener at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Pahang, Malaysia.

Ivan Carlos had given home side Pahang a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute, but Selangor’s Nigerian forward Ifedayo Olusegun scored only seven minutes later to make it 1-1.

Malaysia international Brendan Gan was the match-winner for Selangor as he scored in the 89th minute to give the Red Giants a winning start in the Malaysian top division.

Meanwhile, 2019 Malaysia FA Cup runners-up Perak TBG overcame Terengganu FC 3-1 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

Highlights – Terengganu vs Perak

Sanjar Shaakhmedov had scored for the hosts in the 18th minute, but Guilherme de Paula’s brace which sandwiched a second-half strike from Shahrul Saad won the tie for Bos Gaurus.

Melaka United overcame UiTM FC 2-0 with the goals coming from former Mohun Bagan forward Sony Norde and Romel Morales.

Meanwhile, in Sunday’s fixtures, FELDA United were held to a 1-1 draw by PJ City FC while PDRM FA were held goalless by Sabah FA.

Highlights – UiTM vs Melaka United

Earlier, defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) had defeated Kedah FA 1-0 in the season opener at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Friday.

(Photo credit: Selangor FA)