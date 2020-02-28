JDT edge Kedah FA 1-0 in Malaysia Super League opener and lift 2020 Piala Sumbangsih

Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) edged Kedah FA 1-0 in the Malaysia Super League opener to lift the 2020 Piala Sumbangsih at their brand new home of Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor, Malaysia on Friday.

The Super League opener between the Southern Tigers and the Red Eagle had doubled up as the one-off clash for the Piala Sumbangsih a.k.a. the Piala Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah tie where JDT, last season’s league winners, took on Kedah who were runners-up to them in the Malaysia Cup 2019.

CIMB PIALA SUMBANGSIH 2020 | 28 FEBRUARY 2020 Full Time JDT [1-0] KEDAH

(Maurício dos Santos Nascimento 44′) More photos at https://t.co/mHOqt6gNpD pic.twitter.com/IJ8b1PuhYo — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) February 28, 2020

It was an edgy affair at Johor’s newly-opened home ground with the 2019 champions having to wait until the 36th minute for their first clear chance when Gonzalo Cabrera’s effort from distance was palmed out by Kedah goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim.

However, they did take the lead just before the half-time interval when Cabrera floated a ball from the left into the far post where defender Mauricio headed it into the back of the net sending the capacity crowd into delirium.

45′ | GOL MAURICIO!@OfficialJohor membuka tirai jaringan di Stadium Sultan Ibrahim selepas tandukan Mauricio dos Santos menewaskan Ifwat Akmal.#CIMBPialaSumbangsih2020 #JDTKED#MFLLive pic.twitter.com/qoahBFVdCm — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) February 28, 2020

That goal, their first at the 40,000-seater Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, turned out to be the crucial one as JDT held on for the win to claim their third successive Malaysian Charity Cup title. The Johor outfit had defeated Peark TBG by the same scoreline in last year’s clash.

The Malaysian top division will run until July 2020 this year followed by the Malaysia FA Cup 2020 which will kick off in the first week of February with the preliminary qualifying rounds. This will in turn be followed by the Malaysia Cup 2020 which will begin on August 4.

(Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers)