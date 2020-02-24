WATCH: Malaysian champions JDT open brand new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in style

Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC have thrown open their brand new home ground of Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor, Malaysia with a colourful launch.

The stadium, which began construction in 2016 and cost around US$ 48 million, was opened by Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in a grand function that was also attended by the likes of Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah and JDT owner Tunku Ismail Idris.

Tigers run on roof as Malaysian giants JDT open new stadium

The opening of the stadium saw an evening of cultural performances from the likes of international singer Leona Lewis which was followed by a brilliant display of fireworks in and around their new home stadium.

Club owner Tunku Ismail Idris said that the stadium was a new chapter in the history of JDT. “The last seven years have been great both on and off the field for JDT and the opening of the stadium marks another milestone for the Southern Tigers,” the Crown Prince of Johor said.

“JDT have grown exponentially since the club’s founding in 2013 and today we have succeeded in overcoming the norms of Malaysian football. We are constantly striving to create new benchmarks that will surely raise standards and challenge the limits at the international level,” he added.

The new stadium which can host around 40,000 spectators will be for the first time used for the 2020 Malaysia Super League opener between Johor and Kedah FA on February 28 for a match that will also serve as the Piala Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah decider.

JDT’s previous home ground was the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium, popularly known as the Larkin Stadium, which had a seating capacity of around 30,000 spectators and was their home for six very successful seasons in Malaysia’s domestic scene.

(Photos credit: Johor Southern Tigers)

